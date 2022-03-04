WAHPETON — Mystery Bell Gamble, 30, made her initial appearance Thursday, March 3 before Richland County District Court. The Wahpeton woman is charged with one count of class C felony-level aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Gamble allegedly knowingly caused bodily injury or substantial bodily injury with a dangerous weapon or other weapon that possession of which indicates an intent or readiness to inflict serious bodily injury.
The incident occurred in the 800 block of Center Street South, Wahpeton, on Tuesday, March 1, according to a criminal complaint. On that day, the victim called law enforcement to report that they had been stabbed in the lower back by Gamble following a verbal argument.
“Investigation, including eye witnesses because this happened outside, a video from a home security system and the victim stated that a fight in the parking lot was broken up between two other individuals known to the defendant and the victim,” the complaint states.
Gamble allegedly got upset with the victim as they walked away from breaking up the fight. She allegedly had a box cutter or other utility-type knife, used to stab the victim through a Carhart jacket and into their lower back. The result was a 2-inch incision of unknown depth.
Court records state that attorney Don Krassin has been retained for the defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides, setting bail conditions and ordering drug testing for Gamble.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 11 before Richland County District Court. As of Friday, March 4, Gamble remained in the Richland County Jail.
