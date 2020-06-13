Wahpeton woman charged in connection with May incident

A Wahpeton woman is facing felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a May incident in the city.
Christa Lynn Azure, 29, is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, June 22. She has been charged with one count of child endangerment, a class C felony, and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Azure’s charges are related to a May 20 incident at a Wahpeton residence. Agents with the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, with assistance from the Wahpeton Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue North.
Through an investigation by SEMCA, Azure is accused of intentionally causing or permitting a child or children to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale, or to have contact with a controlled substance, chemical substance or drug paraphernalia, namely methamphetamine paraphernalia.
“When officers arrived at the residence, the defendant’s 7-year-old daughter answered the door and the defendant came to the door moments later,” court documents state.
During execution of the search warrant, documents continue, officers seized the following items from the upstairs bedroom: a kitchen scale; a homemade smoking device, which field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine; a green plastic straw cut at a 45-degree angle with white powder residue; three additional plastic straws, each cut at a 45-degree angle; a light bulb smoking device with white residue; rubber tubing with white residue; and a clear zip top baggie with white residue,” documents stated.
Officers also reportedly seized a digital scale in the front entryway, a glass stem pipe with white residue in the downstairs bathroom and a clear plastic baggie with white residue and an orange straw cut at a 45-degree angle in the living room.
“Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance,” documents continue. “Many of these items of paraphernalia were in areas of the home where the 7-year-old would have had access to them.”
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, is scheduled to preside over Azure’s initial appearance. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is expected to represent the prosecution. Court records did not include the name of a defense attorney.
Azure is one of two individuals charged in connection with the May 20 incident. Wesley Thomas Klosterman, 32, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 29 for a preliminary hearing and/or arraignment.
“Klosterman is accused of (felony and misdemeanor-level) child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent practices in urine testing,” Daily News previously reported.
In addition to the methamphetamine-related items, officers also seized a gun safe in the Wahpeton residence.
“Inside the safe, officers found two Ruger 10/22 carbine rifles, a Rossi 410 gauge 3 mod, a Sturm Ruger .223, a Henry Repeating Arms Golden Boy .22 caliber, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12 gauge and a 1985 Russia .38 caliber,” Daily News previously reported.
Klosterman, court documents stated, was on parole for at least one felony conviction at the time. Records state he is represented by attorney Nicholas Nelson and is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 day imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
No booking photo was taken of Azure, the Richland County Jail confirmed. She is not currently confined in the jail.
