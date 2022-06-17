A Wahpeton woman and man are each facing felony and misdemeanor charges for alleged burglary at night and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both individuals made their initial appearances regarding the charges Thursday, June 16 before Richland County District Court.
Breeanna Marie Keister, 22, and Ramiro Garcia, 40, have each been charged with one count of burglary at night, a class B-level felony. The charges relate to a May 23, 2022 incident in Wahpeton.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Keister and Garcia allegedly willfully entered a residence on the city’s south side with the intent to commit theft. Both individuals were not licensed, invited or otherwise privileged to enter or remain in the residence and both allegedly knowingly perpetrated the activity to commit a crime.
According to criminal complaints, an individual reported that three people had barged into the residence in question. The residence’s dweller, who was not the reporting party, stated that at around 3 a.m. on May 23, people knocked on their door and said to give them money.
The resident did not answer the door, then believing that the people had left. When they opened the door a crack, three people pushed their way into the residence.
The resident recognized one of the three individuals as Keister, a complaint states. Keister allegedly yelled at the resident and demanded that they give her money. The resident also recognized another individual as Garcia, a complaint states. Garcia allegedly was holding a gun and demanding that the resident give him money.
Keister, Garcia and the third individual, who was not identified in either of Keister or Garcia’s criminal complaints, left the residence after the reporting individual said they were going to call the cops.
Keister and Garcia have also each been charged with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class A-level misdemeanor. The charges relate to a May 16, 2022 incident in Wahpeton.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, both Keister and Garcia allegedly took, operated or exercised control over a vehicle that was reported on May 16 as stolen from Dakota Avenue.
The vehicle’s owner stated that they had last seen the vehicle between 3-4 a.m. on May 16. It was subsequently recovered on May 17 and identified as having been in a store parking lot within Wahpeton.
Two individuals were seen on surveillance video walking from the vehicle, complaints state. They were allegedly identified from surveillance video inside the store as Keister and Garcia.
The vehicle owner did not give consent to either Keister or Garcia to take, operate or exercise control over the vehicle, complaints state. The approximate cost of retrieving and restoring the vehicle was less than $1,000.
Attorney Leah Carlson has been retained for Keister’s defense, records state. Records currently do not state Garcia’s attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Keister and Garcia’s initial appearances included the entering of not guilty pleas for the misdemeanor charges, terms of bail being determined, requests for indigent defense services and orders of drug testing for both individuals. Additional court appearances related to the two incidents have not yet been scheduled.
Garcia, according to records, also appeared before Richland County District Court for criminal hearings related to two December 2021 incidents. He has been charged with one count each of class A misdemeanor-level criminal mischief and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In both cases, records state, Garcia is acting as his own defense.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
As of the morning of Friday, June 17, both Keister and Garcia remained confined in the Richland County Jail.
