A Wahpeton woman and man are facing multiple charges including and related to methamphetamine possession in Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota.
Breezy Mae Hemmah, 39, and Matthew Maurice Christenson, 32, made their initial appearances Monday, Feb. 1 before Richland County District Court. Each faces a total of six charges for two separate incidents in Richland County and Wahpeton.
Hemmah’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (a class B-level felony), two counts child endangerment (a class C-level felony), two counts possession of drug paraphernalia (a class A-level misdemeanor) and one count possession of marijuana paraphernalia (an infraction).
Christenson’s charges include possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts child endangerment, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and one count possession of mariijuana paraphernalia. All the charges he faces have the same degree of severity as the charges Hemmah faces.
Based on a Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force investigation, Hemmah and Christenson are accused of willfully possessing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to deliver.
SEMCA agents executed search warrants on Jan. 8, 2021 at adjoining rooms of a hotel in Richland County, Daily News previously reported. Agents were aware that Ricky Groves II was the occupant of one room and Hemmah and Christenson were occupants of the other room, court documents state.
“Surveillance showed that individuals entering one door may exit the other because the rooms were adjoining, showing access to both rooms by all these individuals,” documents continue.
Agents searched the rooms, finding methamphetamine smoking devices, baggies with clean baggies inside, a baggie containing 2.56 grams of methamphetamine, a baggie with 1.20 grams methamphetamine, six cell phones, broken glass from a pipe and a homemade smoking device.
Agents also searched Christenson, finding $5,910 and a cell phone. When agents searched Groves, they found $1,660 and two cell phones.
“These items in the hotel rooms and (on) Matthew Christenson and Ricky Groves are indicative of selling methamphetamine,” documents state.
Based on a SEMCA investigation, Hemmah and Christenson are also accused of allowing two minors to be exposed to, to ingest or inhale or be in contact with marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and methamphetamine paraphernalia. They are also accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia.
“The items of drugs and paraphernalia were located throughout the hotel rooms and easily accessible to (minors),” documents state. “When the agents executed the search, the adjoining door was open between the rooms.”
Also on Jan. 8, 2021, SEMCA agents executed a search warrant at a hotel in Wahpeton. Agents were aware that Hemmah and Christenson were occupying a room along with two minors, documents state. This was also indicated when officers observed the hotel itself and the room in question.
During the search, agents found a homemade bong, a digital scale with white residue, a glass bond with stems, a cigarette pack with two glass meth pipes, a broken meth pipe, other miscellaneous methamphetamine and marijuana smoking devices and other digital scales with methamphetamine residue.
“The items of drugs and paraphernalia were located throughout the hotel room and easily accessible to (minors),” documents state.
Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance.
Groves is facing three charges related to the incident in Richland County: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (a class B-level felony) and child endangerment and second offense possession of drug paraphernalia (both class C-level felonies). He has a prior conviction for paraphernalia possession, documents state.
Court records do not currently include an attorney for Hemmah. Attorney Samuel Johnson is representing Christenson. Records also do not currently include an attorney for Groves. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for an infraction is a $1,000 fine.
No additional court appearances for Hemmah or Christenson have been scheduled as of Monday, Feb. 1. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for Groves is scheduled for Monday, March 1.
Christenson, Groves and Hemmah were not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, Feb. 1.
