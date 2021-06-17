A Richland County District Court case with charges including child endangerment and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia may be reopened and brought again before the court.
The state of North Dakota has filed a motion to revoke a pretrial diversion agreement with Christa Lynn Azure, 30. The Wahpeton woman has allegedly not complied with the terms of the January 2021 agreement, that she comply with drug testing and file a chemical dependency evaluation.
An order to show cause hearing occurred Monday, June 14 before Richland County District Court. Azure, records currently state, is providing her own legal defense (acting “pro se”), but does have the option to request an attorney.
Moen explained what may happen next. Should Azure receive an attorney, another court appearance would be scheduled. Should she not have an attorney, the court would schedule a hearing on the state’s motion to revoke the diversion agreement. If the agreement is revoked, the case would basically be reopened and once again be brought before a court.
In March 2021, Wesley Thomas Klosterman, 33, was sentenced for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to two home searches in 2020. Items seized included multiple firearms and methamphetamine paraphernalia, Daily News previously reported. Many of the items seized from the first residence were in areas where a minor would have access to them, court documents stated.
Azure was subsequently charged with child endangerment and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia related to the search of the first residence. She entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Following approval of a diversion agreement with Azure, a jury trial was cancelled.
Child endangerment is a class C-level felony. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, in this situation, is a class A-level misdemeanor. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
No booking photo was taken of Azure, the Richland County Jail previously confirmed. She is not currently confined in the jail.
