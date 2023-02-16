Wahpeton woman sentenced to 30 months for five charges

A Wahpeton woman has been sentenced and/or had her probation revoked for multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

Christa Lynn Azure, 32, appeared Wednesday, Feb. 15 before Richland County District Court. She entered guilty pleas to unauthorized use of personal identifying information, a class B felony and possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class C felony. The identification charge dates to January 2022 and the paraphernalia charge dates to January 2023.



