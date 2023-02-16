Wahpeton woman sentenced to 30 months for five charges

A Wahpeton woman has been sentenced and/or had her probation revoked for multiple felonies and misdemeanors.
Christa Lynn Azure, 32, appeared Wednesday, Feb. 15 before Richland County District Court. She entered guilty pleas to unauthorized use of personal identifying information, a class B felony and possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class C felony. The identification charge dates to January 2022 and the paraphernalia charge dates to January 2023.
Azure also entered an amended guilty plea on Feb. 15 for an additional non-marijuana paraphernalia possession charge dated April 2022. Two infraction charges, one for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and the other for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, were dismissed.
Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Azure to 30 months with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with credit for 38 days served in the Richland County Jail. Azure would serve concurrent sentences for the aforementioned felonies, as well as for a June 2021 charge of child neglect-parental care (a class C felony deemed a misdemeanor in December 2021) and a May 2020 charge of endangering a child or vulnerable adult (a class C felony also deemed a misdemeanor in December 2021).
“Court recommends placement at the Thompkins Rehabilitation Center,” records state.
Public Defender Don Krassin represented Azure. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represented the state of North Dakota.
Two years of supervised probation for the identification and non-marijuana paraphernalia charges began Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to records. Preliminary hearings and a felony dispositional conference that were scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 have been cancelled.
The Feb. 15 court appearance also included Narum revoking the previous sentence and/or probation for the child neglect-parental care and endangerment of child or vulnerable adult charges, as well as for a May 2020 charge of unlawful possession of non-marijuana paraphernalia (a class A misdemeanor) and an October 2021 charge of fraudulent practices in urine testing (also a class A misdemeanor).
The most recent Richland County Jail inmate roster, dated Tuesday, Feb. 14, stated Azure was in local confinement.