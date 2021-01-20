Wahpeton woman, two juveniles injured in car accident

A Wahpeton woman and two juveniles received non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle accident the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said was alcohol-related.
A vehicle driven by Nicholas Heitkamp, 38, Wahpeton, disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of County Roads 10 and 8 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The sheriff’s office said Heitkamp’s vehicle, a 1996 Chevy Silverado, entered the intersection and was struck by the 2019 Chevy Equinox being driven by Heidi Henegar, 41.
Henegar and her passengers, who were wearing seatbelts, were taken to CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Heitkamp and his passenger were treated by Breckenridge Ambulance at the scene and released. Neither were wearing seatbelts.
“Alcohol played a factor in the accident and charges are pending against Heitkamp for alcohol-related offenses,” the sheriff’s office stated.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and Breckenridge Ambulance, the Dwight Fire Department responded at the scene. Both vehicles are considered a total loss and were towed by Berger’s Towing. The accident remains under investigation.
