Alicia Taylor Polley, 24, made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court Friday, Sept. 13.
The Wahpeton woman is charged with one count each of methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, a class B felony; child endangerment, a class C felony; and second offense possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class C felony.
Debra Anne Coberly, 60, also made her initial appearance before Richland County District Court Friday, Sept. 13.
The Wahpeton woman is charged with one count each of methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver; child endangerment; possession of hashish, a class A misdemeanor; possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana, an infraction; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, an infraction.
Coberly is Polley’s grandmother, Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said. The women live in the same residence.
Through an investigation conducted by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Polley is accused of willfully possessing a Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, SEMCA agents executed a search warrant at Polley’s residence. Polley was allegedly found sleeping in a bedroom with a small child lying next to her.
A small plastic baggie containing a small amount of a crystal substance was located on the bedroom’s dresser, court documents state. A presumptive test gave a positive indication for the presence of methamphetamine.
Two glass pipes with what was believed to be methamphetamine residue were found inside the dresser. Additional searching allegedly revealed a plastic baggie filled with a white crystal substance inside a pill bottle; a spoon with white residue and a sandwich baggie inside a Hostess box with a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
“The white crystal substance located in a wooden box inside the south bedroom was unsecured and within reach of the defendant’s child,” documents state.
Agents also found numerous empty baggies and two digital scales, court documents continue. One scale had a white crystal substance on top, believed to be methamphetamine.
A green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a package of marijuana concentrated wax was also allegedly found in a bedroom in the residence.
“When agents spoke to the defendant, she admitted to selling methamphetamine from the residence and she also admitted to smoking methamphetamine in the south bedroom where her child was sleeping in a room located in close proximity to the defendant,” documents state.
Coberly was also allegedly at the residence and identified the child present as Polley’s. Coberly also admitted to selling methamphetamine from the residence and using it in the residence, according to court documents.
Coberly allegedly possessed hashish, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia while unlawfully operating a motor vehicle upon a public highway, documents state.
Polley has a prior conviction for possession of non-marijuana drug paraphernalia.
Coberly has entered a not guilty plea for each of the misdemeanor and infraction charges.
Judge Bradley Cruff set Polley’s bail at $1,500 cash or surety. She was ordered to undergo drug testing. Court records state Polley’s application for indigent defense was denied. An attorney for Polley is not currently listed.
Judge Cruff set Coberly’s bail at $2,500 cash or surety. She was ordered to undergo drug testing. Court records state Coberly’s application for indigent defense was approved. She is represented by attorney Don Krassin.
Moen is representing the state of North Dakota.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is ten years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for an infraction is a fine of up to $1,000.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
Both Polley and Coberly are not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
