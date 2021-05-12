Wahpeton Women's Literary Club held their final meeting of the season and will meet next in September.
The last meeting was Friday, April 9 at Bethel Lutheran Church with President Karen Engstrom presiding. Club collect and pledge were recited. Fifteen members were in attendance.
A “Big Thank-You” is shared with members who helped set up, baked and assisted with the Rummage/Bake Sale held Saturday, April 24 at the Wahpeton Community Center. It was well-attended and very successful. Any items and clothing left were donated to agencies in need. Books were donated to the Leach Public Library. The next Rummage/Bake Sale date has been reserved for April 30, 2022 at the Community Center.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Wahpeton High School Senior Girls Tea will not be held this year.
Distribution of donations will be done at our September meeting. Program committee will meet in August to select programs for the 2021-22 year. Our next meeting will be a luncheon and organizational meeting on Sept. 10, 2021. Its venue is to be determined.
The purpose of GFWC is to unite women’s clubs in order to enhance community service efforts by volunteers. The small group of clubs that began in 1890 is now one of the largest volunteer organizations for women in the world. The General Federation of Womens Clubs of ND was chartered in 1897.
