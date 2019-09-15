Wahpeton wraps up homecoming week

Preparing themselves for the evening’s homecoming football game, Wahpeton High School students were especially enthusiastic Friday, Sept. 13.
The Huskies’ cheerleaders rallied students and faculty during an afternoon pep rally. The school fight song kicked off a round of games.
An obstacle course came first. Each grade raced through the course, fighting to have the quickest time. All grades passionately raced through, each grade quicker than the last. In the end, seniors took the lead.
The grades battled through more games, including knocking over cups with a nylon sack covering their faces; searching though whipped cream with only their mouth, leaving their faces covered in whipped cream; lip syncing and performing with hopes to sway the judges over; and cheering, shrieking and howling, wishing to amplify the sound level and score high on the decibel meter.
After a human-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos and a tug of war, the seniors eventually took the lead and won the overall competition.
The cheerleaders ended with one last cheer. Music teacher Dean Aamodt applauded all Wahpeton athletes before students were dismissed by Principal Ned Clooten.
Beginning at 7 p.m. that evening, the Huskies faced the Miners of Beulah, North Dakota. The homecoming game, held at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton, was followed by a dance.
More photos from Wahpeton High School’s 2019 homecoming week can be viewed at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
