HOUSTON — Quanex is excited to announce the four winners of its 2023 Scholarship Program, made possible by The Quanex Foundation.
The program provides four scholarships to students of Quanex employees, helping to support both four-year college programs as well as vocational or technical school and two-year college. A third-party administrator evaluates and chooses applicants based on multiple criteria, including academic accomplishments, community service and extracurricular activities.
“These students and their families have put in a tremendous amount of effort in pursuing their education, and we are thrilled to support them as they take these next steps into their future,” said George Wilson, president and CEO, Quanex. “Congratulations to these students and their families. The entire Quanex family could not be prouder of their achievement!”
The Bill & Iris Griffiths Scholarship has been awarded to Emma Smith of Maple Valley, Washington, and Wyatt Neiber of Wahpeton.
Wyatt will attend North Dakota State College of Science, where he will pursue a degree in business management. He is the son of Jeff Neiber, plant manager of the Quanex Custom Components (QCC) Wahpeton facility.
“Deciding on a career to pursue has been tough, but receiving this award will make things a lot easier,” Wyatt said. “I am grateful for the support, and I’m excited to do my best to get as much as I can out of my education to give me a solid future.”
The William H. McHattie Scholarship has been awarded to Blake Schafer of Wahpeton and Jake Gruebele of Sartell, Minnesota.
Blake is attending North Dakota State University where he is pursuing a degree in business management. He is the son of Travis Schafer, shipping and receiving manager at the QCC Wahpeton facility.
“This scholarship means everything to me, and helped me find the freedom to pursue what I really want to be in life and go to the best university for my career choice,” Blake said. “The window is open for whatever I want to become thanks to Quanex. This absolutely changed my life!”