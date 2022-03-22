Editor’s Note: It is correct to have “Down syndrome” for the health condition and “Down Syndrome” as part of awareness-spreading events.
Wahpeton youth and the adults who support them had a fun day Monday, March 21. They celebrated differences and realized everyone is unique.
That is how Andrea Heuer, a first grade teacher at Wahpeton Elementary School, described this year’s observance of World Down Syndrome Day. Students and teachers at Wahpeton Elementary School and St. John’s School, Wahpeton, wore their favorite crazy socks and jerseys.
Lukas Vosberg, 7, a first grader with Down syndrome, was the inspiration for Monday’s event. Vosberg, the son of Troy and Mary Vosberg, is known for wearing jerseys. World Down Syndrome Day is known for calling attention to characteristics, which can be as varied as a pair of socks.
“World Down Syndrome Day is traditionally on March 21, or 3/21, because it represents the three 21st chromosomes that people with Down syndrome have,” Mary Vosberg said. “It makes them unique.”
The Vosberg family moved from Wyndmere, North Dakota, to Wahpeton, so Lukas could receive special education, Mary Vosberg said. Troy Vosberg’s story of being a Special Olympics coach, gaining from the ongoing experience and how he looks forward to sharing opportunities with Lukas was recently shared in Daily News.
“Lukas has been at Wahpeton Public Schools since he turned 3 years old. They’ve done some crazy sock days in his class, but this is the first time it’s been an all-school event, with the jerseys, too,” Mary Vosberg said.
This year’s World Down Syndrome Day asked, “What does inclusion mean?”
“Together we can empower people around the world to advocate for full inclusion in society for people with Down syndrome and for everyone,” worlddownsyndromeday.org stated.
Each year, according to advocates, the voice of people with Down syndrome and those who live and work with them grows louder.
“Down syndrome (or Trisomy 21) is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that has always been a part of the human condition,” World Down Syndrome Day organizers stated. “(It is) universally present across racial, gender or socioeconomic lines in approximately 1 in 800 live births, although there is considerable variation worldwide.”
Varying degrees of intellectual and physical disability, as well as associated medical issues, are usually caused as a result of Down syndrome. However, people with Down syndrome and their supporters remind the public that they are just like everyone else.
“People with Down syndrome have an inherent right to be accepted and included as valued and equal members of the community,” wordldownsyndromeday.org stated.
Heuer said she is proud of Wahpeton Elementary School deciding to show building-wide support for Lukas Vosberg.
“The kids recognize each other’s uniqueness,” Heuer said. “First graders are pretty caring. If Lukas has trouble with something, like putting on a coat, then they’ll help him.”
Heuer was also proud that despite the impromptu nature of the World Down Syndrome Day observance, more than half of the first grade class participated.
Principal Renee Langenwalter, St. John’s, said the school “absolutely” knew it wanted to be a part of the event. Once again, word traveled fast.
“We’re raising awareness and promoting inclusivity. The school has made Lukas feel so special. We had something unique to Wahpeton, honoring his love of wearing jerseys. We love that we brought our family here,” Mary Vosberg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.