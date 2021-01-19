A Wahpeton youth recently showed off her entrepreneurial and philanthropic sides.
Aurora LaTraille, a second grader at Wahpeton Elementary, operated a hot chocolate and lemonade stand for free will donations outside her home. LaTraille raised money for the school’s “Coins For Wishes” drive to benefit the North Dakota Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“I like helping people, it’s my favorite,” LaTraille said.
LaTraille offered her beverages on Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 18. To date, she has raised $204. Her mother, Melodie, and brother, Maverick, both helped out and were proud of LaTraille.
Twenty-four Wahpeton Elementary classes participated in the 2020 Coins For Wishes campaign, Daily News previously reported. They raised a total of $972.02, just shy of the $1,000 goal, which was achieved thanks to an anonymous donation.
Money collected through Coins For Wishes stays with the North Dakota Make-A-Wish Foundation. The local Make-A-Wish chapter grants several wishes per year, ranging from vacations to learning and enrichment opportunities.
“We had one child who got a service dog,” volunteer Kaycee Fuder said previously. “The kid had seizures and so this dog was able to detect them. The six-year-old boy can’t speak and so the dog became his voice. They had to go to Ohio for training.”
An average wish costs approximately $10,000, Daily News previously reported. Last year’s top Coins For Wishes donors were Ashley Fliflet’s fourth grade class, which collected $155.15 total.
“Students have been collecting coins from under the dryer, inside the couch and from their parents to donate,” Daily News reported.
Do you know a young person who’s making a difference in the Twin Towns Area? If so, send their name, some brief information about what they’re doing and contact information to franks@wahpetondailynews.com.
