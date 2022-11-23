From left, Bella Kompelien, Henry Braun and Reese Woods, all 6 and kindergarteners at St. John's Catholic School in Wahpeton. The trio and three youth from Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton, were asked about being thankful and what Thanksgiving means to them.
Thanksgiving comes with many meanings and feelings, enough to fill a horn of plenty. The sentiment is just as strong, or perhaps stronger, with youth.
Daily News continued a tradition by visiting three kindergarteners each from Zimmerman Elementary and St. John’s Catholic School. The boys and girls loved sharing their thoughts on the Thanksgiving season.
“I’m 5, but I’m turning 6 on Wednesday,” said Everly Flores, Zimmerman. “My grandma usually comes over, but she won’t this year because she left for Texas already.”
“Maybe she’ll come,” Ruby Line, 6, said.
“No, she won’t,” Flores said.
“Maybe she will,” Line insisted. “You never know if your grandma and grandpa could come.”
Flores and Line sat with their friend and schoolmate Kyson Johnson, 5. Asked to describe Thanksgiving, Kyson was succinct.
“You eat a feast,” he said.
Reese Woods, 6, St. John’s, said his family has a big Thanksgiving meal.
“Yeah, we even have steak,” Woods said.
Woods, Henry Braun, 6, and Bella Kompelien, 6, are all part of the same extended family, the youth explained. Like their friends at Zimmerman, they had no problem talking about what Thanksgiving means.
“Being thankful is being nice,” Kompelien said.
Braun came up with a way to be nice to somebody.
“Letting them have my toys,” he said.
Over at Zimmerman, Line had a similar idea.
“Thanksgiving means caring for other people,” she said.
Flores’ upcoming birthday got her and Line talking.
“Did you even like the water bottle I got for you to color?” Line asked.
“I didn’t color it yet. I lost it,” Flores said.
Two of Johnson’s favorite parts of Thanksgiving are eating donuts and having people come over.
“I have 100 families,” he said.
The six youth Daily News visited know who’s special to them. Each boy and girl mentioned important people like parents, big and little siblings, cousins, grandparents and more.
“I’m most thankful for my family,” Kompelien said.
Daily News and News Monitor send the southern Red River Valley our best wishes for Thanksgiving, the Christmas season and each day.