March is Youth Art Month and this year, some Wahpeton Middle School students will showcase their talent farther north in the Red River Valley.
The Plains Art Museum, Fargo, will include locally created youth artwork from March 1-31. A reception in honor of the “School Spirit” exhibit will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 13, said Hannah Moerke, middle school art teacher.
“We have 12 students from Wahpeton Middle School, seventh and eighth graders, who are participating in School Spirit,” Moerke said. “It’s a way to get more exposure for our art program and give more recognition to the students’ hard work in class.”
Youth Art Month celebrates its 20th year in 2022, the Plains Art Museum stated. School Spirit is intended to highlight regional student artists from grades K-12.
“This exhibition celebrates our region’s emerging artists and promotes awareness of the vital work done by art educators,” the museum stated.
Wahpeton Middle School’s 12 participating young artists include nine eighth graders and three seventh graders. They are:
Eighth grade:
• Ellistin Hendrickson
• Myah Anderson
• Wyatt Longhenry
• Grady Michael
• Gillian Hoeft
• Grace Kasowski
• Adilena Dodge
• Carly Cooper
• Cora Erickson
Seventh grade:
• Claire Lathrop
• Marystacy Martinez
• Jolie Kvidera
Daily News watched Moerke and her students interact with each other and prepare artwork. Their activity aligns with the mission of the School Spirit exhibit.
“Art education develops self esteem, appreciation for the work of others, creative problem solving, communication and critical thinking skills, all vital to the success of today’s youth,” the Plains Art Museum stated.
Hoeft created an oil pastel red panda, “Happy Himalayan.” A longtime lover of the mountains, she hopes to further research the Himalayas range.
“I’ve been doing art since fifth grade, when they introduced it to us. Miss Moerke has been an exceptional teacher. I just love having her,” Hoeft said.
School Spirit is the first art exhibit for Hoeft and she’s quite excited. She’s experienced with different art mediums, but prefers oil pastels because of the ease with blending and creating new colors.
Students, friends, family and educators are invited to the School Spirit reception, which will include light refreshments and art-making projects. The event is sponsored by the Phyllis Thysell Education Fund.
“They work so hard to push themselves to make art that can be shown to other people,” Moerke said. “Many of the students were impressed when I told them their art would be featured. They were impressed with themselves, to say, ‘Yes, I can create art that’s worthy of being in a big art gallery.’”
Hoeft hopes that people who see “Happy Himalayan” will feel a spark of joy.
“I’m real excited to go to the reception and see what all the other people have been creating all along. My classmates are just wonderful at art,” she said.
The Plains Art Museum is located at 704 First Ave. N. in Fargo. For more information, call 701-551-6100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.