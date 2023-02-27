Wahpeton youth wants to ‘Help Keep Hearts Beating’

Aurora LaTraille, Wahpeton, celebrated her 10th birthday Monday, Feb. 27 in a fashion not much differently than how she’s been celebrating the last few days. Aurora continued campaigning for “Help Keep Hearts Beating,” a fundraiser for the American Heart Association (AHA).
While February is American Heart Month, the AHA traditionally keeps youth’s interest in heart health, community activism and compassion going by continuing the Kids Heart Challenge campaign into March. Aurora, a fourth grader at Wahpeton Elementary School, seeks to raise $5,000 by Saturday, March 18.
“I’m 10 years old today, and it’s my biggest birthday wish to get as many donations as I can,” Aurora shared on her mom Melodie’s Facebook page. “Maybe we could even beat the school’s record of $14,180 with everyone’s help. Think of how many people that would help.”
This is Aurora’s fifth year participating in the Kids Heart Challenge, she wrote on a personal AHA page. Aurora plays soccer and tennis and has spent seven seasons dancing through Just For Kix. A big sister to brother Maverick and sister Winter, Aurora also enjoys volunteering at Chahinkapa Zoo, taking part in 4H, fundraising for Make-A-Wish North Dakota and her new hobby, archery.
“I just also recently learned my school is unable to hold an official Kids Heart Challenge this year and because of that I am one of the FEW students fundraising for my school this year! Good thing I love a challenge!” Aurora wrote at her AHA page.
Wahpeton Elementary School is not officially participating in this year’s Kids Heart Challenge campaign due to the loss of its previous coordinating teacher and a lack of current teachers experienced enough with the campaign, Principal Jacob Dodge said. He anticipates the school’s return to full participation in the 2024 campaign and beyond. Wahpeton Elementary has had a history of generating substantial donations to the AHA, setting its $14,180 record in 2023.
“Wahpeton Elementary School and Zimmerman Elementary have been some of our most loyal supporters, ever through COVID,” said Angelique Goulet, AHA. “Wahpeton Elementary is the home of two of North Dakota’s top fundraisers, Aurora LaTraille and August Stuehrenberg. Together, they raised more than $4,000 last year.”
For August, 9 and a current third grader at Wahpeton Elementary School, heart health is a personal matter.
“My main reason for helping raise money for the Kids Heart Challenge is for my Grandma Beth Thorsteinson, who passed away from a heart attack,” August said while holding back tears. “I can help other people live a healthy life.”
Aurora has raised $185 of her $5,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. Her messages on Melodie LaTraille’s Facebook include information about the impact that heart health has on communities and people.
“More than 40% of Hispanic women are living with cardiovascular disease,” Aurora wrote. “When you donate to the American Heart Association, you’re joining the fight against our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers, heart disease and stroke. Your donation helps fund lifesaving research, advocate for better health, improve patient care and reach at-risk populations.”
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety whose January cardiac arrest while playing captured America’s attention, has partnered with AHA to promote heart health and lifesaving. The “#3forHeart CPR Challenge” encourages the public to learn CPR and support CPR education.
“CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field,” Hamlin said earlier in February. “CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.”
Support for heart health continues in the Twin Towns Area. Goulet is proud of how well Aurora, August and Amira Holt, who raised more than $750, did in the 2022 campaign. The three youth accounted for half of the money raised that year by Wahpeton Elementary School.
“They also earned PE equipment for the school,” Goulet said. “All three students were named Midwest All-Stars, which is a top student recognition program for the top fundraisers for heart research in 13 states. Aurora has been the top fundraiser at Wahpeton Elementary for the past three years running and has raised more than $4,000.”
The 2023 Kids Heart Challenge has the theme, “Be the Torch.” Aurora LaTraille, in furthering her mission to personally raise $5,000, went out on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20, to sell hot chocolate and Kool-Aid.
“Your donation can make a huge difference in our community,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m excited about raising money for other kids — kids with hearts that don’t exactly work right, and (helping to) fund new medicines and treatments to be discovered. Please help me make a difference.”
Support for heart health does not stop at the Red River. Breckenridge Elementary is currently in the middle of its Kids Heart Challenge, Goulet said.
“Brad Lindberg had been running the program for about 30 years,” Goulet said. “With his retirement, Melissa Johnson and Tony Bogenreif have taken the lead. William Verdi from Breckenridge was also named a Midwest All-Star after raising more than $500 in 2022.”
Daily News will take a closer look at Breckenridge’s involvement in the Kids Heart Challenge in a future article.
People wishing to donate and support Aurora LaTraille and “Help Keep Hearts Beating” can do so by visiting Melodie LaTraille’s Facebook page or by visiting http://www2.heart.org/goto/aurora-saurus241.