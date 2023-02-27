Wahpeton youth wants to ‘Help Keep Hearts Beating’
Aurora LaTraille, in furthering her mission to personally raise $5,000 for the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge, went out on President’s Day to sell hot chocolate and Kool-Aid.

Aurora LaTraille, Wahpeton, celebrated her 10th birthday Monday, Feb. 27 in a fashion not much differently than how she’s been celebrating the last few days. Aurora continued campaigning for “Help Keep Hearts Beating,” a fundraiser for the American Heart Association (AHA).

While February is American Heart Month, the AHA traditionally keeps youth’s interest in heart health, community activism and compassion going by continuing the Kids Heart Challenge campaign into March. Aurora, a fourth grader at Wahpeton Elementary School, seeks to raise $5,000 by Saturday, March 18.

August Stuehrenberg, who campaigned for the American Heart Association in memory of his Grandma Beth Thorsteinson.
Support for heart health and education continues around the world, across the nation and in the Twin Towns Area. Its promoters include youth like Aurora LaTraille.


