Wahpeton tennis hasn’t gotten much attention over the years. The program has suffered its fair share of struggles during a decade-long winless streak. The program has also been home to Wahpeton’s best kept secret, David Comings Jr., a two-time All-Eastern Dakota Conference selection. Comings’ contributions are fueling the base of Wahpeton tennis and providing optimism about the sport’s future at Lee Nagel Courts.
“Tennis teaches you countless life lessons. It’s very much a mental sport, maybe even more than it is physical. You can lose a match before you even step on the court just based on your mindset,” Comings said. “Tennis teaches you to never give up, no matter how much it hurts or how hard it is. You keep fighting until that last point is played. Win or lose, you walk off the court the same way, head up, having given all you could.”
If Comings strikes you as a leader in his description of the game, it’s because he is. He’s not only a leader of the tennis team, but the driving force behind the athletic growth of his younger siblings — Chris (17), Liz (17), Matt (15), Alex (13) and Zach (11).
“David is always working on helping his siblings become the best players they can be,” Wahpeton Head Coach Amanda Lunsetter said. “He’s great academically, and as much as I’d like to take credit for his play, he's built himself up on the court. Even if he won’t talk about it, being No. 1 for Wahpeton is one of the hardest things. It means always playing the best and losing.”
Comings has never taken the outcome of Wahpeton’s matches as the end-all, be-all of his three-year varsity career.
“I didn’t see them as losing seasons, but rather a chance to work harder for my team and my coaches,” Comings said. “Our team hadn’t won a match in over a decade and we were able to break that streak last year and get another win this year. We often hollered ‘let’s go!’ to each other, meaning to go for the next point no matter the score.”
Wahpeton faces a number of glaring disadvantages going up against its EDC counterparts from the Fargo Metro Area, on top of being an already overshadowed sport in the Twin Towns Area.
“There’s no lower class in North Dakota tennis, we play in the highest level against the biggest schools,” Lunsetter said. “We don’t have access to the indoor courts like the Fargo kids, we’re not taking lessons every day, all of David’s ability and talent came out of hard work and effort.”
It wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows for Comings. His journey to become the leader of the Huskies’ pack was far from linear. He wasn’t allowed to join the varsity team in seventh grade, his family lived two miles outside the school district radius and weren’t considered Wahpeton residents.
“It broke my heart. I was joking with his parents at the time, I hope I win the lottery so he can play for my team,” Lunsetter said. “Not only did I want him to play, but he loved it. He wanted to be able to share his talent with the guys he practiced with. There were a couple of years where it was kind of like a puppy staring through the other side of the glass.”
Lunsetter described Comings as the quiet type, a powerful introvert who spread his wings and began to fly after his parents moved into the school district and Comings became an official member of the Wahpeton tennis team his junior year of high school. Lunsetter has mentored Comings since his early parks and recreation days as director of the tennis program.
“We could barely get him to talk as a little kid, but eventually, slowly, he’d do whatever was asked of him on the court,” Lunsetter said. “He came a long way from being that really shy kid to finding his grace as the leader of our team. He’s never going to be the loudest person in the room, but he gets his voice across. Teammates trust him, not just because of his ability, but because of his character.”
The appreciation between Comings and his coach is mutual, evidenced by the star player’s fondness of the tough times they both went through during his illustrious career. The same can be said for Comings’ teammates, who he appreciates immensely.
“Getting Coach Amanda her first two wins as the boys head coach was really special and definitely my favorite tennis memory,” Comings said. “My favorite memories from my time on the team, however, are the team meals and get-togethers. Our team is very special in the fact that it doesn’t matter where we are or what we’re doing, we just enjoy being around each other.
Comings described making the EDC all-conference team two years in a row as “humbling,” but Lunsetter was more spirited in her praise of what it means to earn that badge as a Huskie.
“Being named all-conference is a big deal because we don’t take home a lot of wins. We are the underdog every time,” Lunsetter said. “Despite those challenges, David is able to show himself and make a name for himself when we go to tournaments. People truly talk about him, ‘Where’s your boy?’ I hear it all the time. Even with Wahpeton being in the shadow of the sport, he’s still shining because he’s so exceptional.”
Comings highlighted his grandfather, Harold, and teammate Brady Sande for aiding his development as a player. Comings was clear in his appreciation for many during his journey to the top of Wahpeton tennis.
“My grandpa is the one who got us all started in tennis by paying for our first year of parks and rec. Each year he came up to visit, he made a point of taking each of us one-on-one to the tennis courts,” Comings said. “My dad was also instrumental in getting us into tennis by working extra shifts to pay for tournaments and the equipment we needed, and also with his constant encouragement, win or lose. Brady was the guy on the team that really motivated me to improve my game and set the example for me by being out there every day he could in the summer.”
Comings plans on attending Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, majoring in sports management with dreams to become a tennis coach down the road.
“I don’t really have any more statistics to list … as far as accomplishments, I hope the team can continue to build on the foundation past seniors and I have started,” David said.
Although his high school career is now over, you will often find Comings and his siblings at the Chahinkapa Park pickleball courts, stringing up a makeshift net from caution tape, beating on their craft as long as the weather permits.
“Being together as a family often and playing together helped me to develop my game,” Comings said. Always having my siblings to go practice or hit around with, going to tournaments, and playing on the same team together has helped all of us improve and make great memories.”
