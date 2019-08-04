Forty feet long, eight feet high, 5,000 pounds heavy — and on his second “skin.”
“Wahpper” the catfish, located at Kidder Recreation Area in Wahpeton, is being gently refurbished. A four-member crew from FAST Corporation in Sparta, Wisconsin, began the work Wednesday, July 31. It’s expected to last no later than Sunday, Aug. 4.
“Structurally, Wahpper is still pretty good,” said Roger Jensen, Wahpeton. “The clear coat over it, however, was getting bad. He’s getting repainted and receiving a new clear coat. It’s going to make it look really great.”
Wahpper, Daily News previously reported, was built for $12,000 and dedicated in August 1997. A project of its scale, Jensen explained, would cost $110,000 in 2019.
“It’s well worth fixing,” he said.
The crew of Daniel Klinkenberg, Eric McGinnis, Max Muraski and Eugene Ortega sanded Wahpper and made minor repairs Thursday, Aug. 1 and Friday, Aug. 2.
“We’re just grinding and fixing cracks that happened over time,” Ortega said. “We’re also making the whiskers stronger. We’re then going to prime it and shoot color on it.”
Wahpper was created by Dave Oswald of DWO Fiberglass Company, Sparta. He’s been making sculptures since 1962.
“Five to six people worked on the project for three to five months,” Daily News previously reported.
“FAST” is an acronym, Muraski explained. It stands for “fiberglass animal shapes and trademarks.” The corporation sends crews throughout the United States and worldwide, depending on the size of a project.
“We’ve done everything from a 40-foot catfish to 30-foot eyeballs,” Muraski said.
Catfish are the leading game fish in the Red River, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said in May.
“There are many people who come here to come to fish for channel catfish from many states, so (having Wahpper) is a means to celebrate that we do have great cat fishing here,” Beyer said.
Ortega and his colleagues are visiting Wahpeton for the first time.
“We love the town,” he said. “It’s really small and charming, like ours.”
