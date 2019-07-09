Property, including cash, was reported taken from a burglarized home in rural Walcott, North Dakota.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7. The residence was entered and property that was inside was allegedly taken.
Items reported taken include a Sig Sauer 22 pistol, silver dollars, cash, quarter books, an automatic vacuum, some BlueBeats headphones and miscellaneous identification documents.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 701-642-7711.
The burglary is under investigation.
