A Walcott, North Dakota, man has been charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition with a victim under age 15.
Raymond Paul Vogle, 68, is scheduled to make his initial appearance before Richland County District Court on Tuesday, June 29. Two of the charges he faces are class AA felony-level. Four of the charges he faces are class A felony-level.
Based on an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Vogle allegedly willfully engaged in a sexual act with another, under age 15, while he was age 22 or older. He also allegedly willingly engaged in sexual contact with another, under age 15, while he was age 22 or older. Court records indicate the victim, a female, is the same for all six charges. Approximately 12 incidents related to the charges allegedly happened between Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2020 in Walcott.
Attorney Mark Friese has been retained for the defense, court records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole. Under the North Dakota Century Code, the court must determine if the life imprisonment sentence imposed included an opportunity for parole.
“Notwithstanding (provisions), a person found guilty of a class AA felony, a person found guilty of a class AA felony and who receives a sentence of life imprisonment without parole, shall not be eligible to have that person’s sentence considered by the parole board for 30 years, less sentence reduction earned for good conduct, after that person’s admission the penitentiary,” the Century Code states.
The maximum penalty for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
“This offense includes a minimum mandatory sentence of five years of incarceration, five years of supervised probation and registration as a sex offender,” a criminal complaint states.
Vogle was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, June 28. A jail official confirmed no booking photo was available.
