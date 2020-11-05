Walcott man faces burglary, preventing arrest charges

A Walcott, North Dakota man is facing four charges including burglary in Richland County, North Dakota.
James CJ Decoteau, 26, made his initial appearance Thursday, Nov. 5 in Richland County District Court. Through an investigation of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Decoteau is accused of willfully entering a shop in Christine, North Dakota, on or about Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He allegedly intended to commit criminal mischief.
A complainant called Richland County Dispatch to report a male trespassing in rural Christine, court documents state. The complainant stated Decoteau did not have permission to be inside the shop and was destroying property inside the shop. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the location and allegedly found Decoteau inside an unattached shop building.
“A deputy observed the defendant entering and exiting a vehicle inside the shop,” documents continue. “A deputy later observed the defendant punch and break a window in the vehicle.”
Deputies entered the shop and attempted to handcuff Decoteau, who allegedly placed his and on a firearm located on a deputy’s right hip. The deputy stated they could feel that Decoteau had a firm grip on the firearm. When told to let go of the firearm, Decoteau allegedly refused.
“Deputies deployed tasers to the defendant’s body and they were eventually able to place handcuffs on the defendant,” documents state.
In addition to burglary and disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, Decoteau faces charges of preventing arrest and criminal mischief. The last charge is class B misdemeanor-level. All other charges are class C felony-level.
An attorney for Decoteau was not named as of Thursday. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides. On Thursday, Cruff set Decoteau’s bail and ordered him to undergo drug testing.
In October, Decoteau entered guilty pleas in Richland County for felony and misdemeanor charges of simple assault on an officer, preventing arrest and first offense driving under the influence earlier in the month. He was sentenced to the Richland County Jail for 15 days, with credit for nine days served; paying $525 in fees, undergoing a chemical dependency evaluation, not possessing or owning any firearms and completing unsupervised probation. On Monday, Nov. 2, the simple assault charge was reduced to misdemeanor level.
In January 2020, Decoteau entered guilty pleas in Cass County, North Dakota, for felony-level unlawful entry into a vehicle and preventing arrest. Both charges were reduced to misdemeanor level.
The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Decoteau was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday.
