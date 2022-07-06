Walker running for Minnesota’s District 9 state senator

Cornel Walker-DFL is one of three people running for a seat in the Minnesota Senate. The only Democratic-Farmer-Labor party member running for the District 9 seat hopes to bring his 40 years of mediation experience to the senate floor for more bipartisan bills.
“I’m really tired of one party saying no to something just because the other party pitched it,” Walker said. “All that this accomplishes is an inability to move good ideas forward.”
Walker, who was a trial attorney for over 40 years, is comfortable talking about issues with either party and hearing what they have to say. He hopes to find compromises that might not fully benefit either party, but will be a win for the people in his
district, and state.
If elected, Walker aims to bring people together, achieving this by bringing legislators from the cities out to rural areas. He believes that these legislators being able to talk to folks in rural areas will enable them to make decisions that are beneficial for more than just metropolitan areas.
“We need to pass laws that will be equal for metropolitan and non-metropolitan people alike,” Walker said.
Some of the issues Walker said people in the district have told him about include the economy, employment (especially in the medical field,) daycare and education. He recognized economic issues happening at a federal level and said there’s not much to do about it within state legislatures.
“We need to create jobs here that people can earn a decent living at, especially in assisted living, hospitals and clinics,” Walker said. “Most of those places are understaffed because they cannot compare with salaries at Walmart stocking shelves.”
“It’s time we started voting for someone, not by party, but by their qualifications,” Walker said. “People shouldn’t vote based on if someone has an R or D in front of their name.”
Walker will be facing one of two republican challengers in the Nov. 8 election.
The issues Walker has listed on his campaign website include:
• High-speed broadband
“High-speed, high-quality broadband is not just a luxury; it is a necessity. Schools, businesses, healthcare providers, farmers, local governments, and families all benefit from and rely on this vital service,” Walker wrote. “State leaders have agreed to spend $50 million over the next three years to expand high-speed internet access through a “border-to-border” grant program.I will ensure that we make fair and equitable use of this money to offer this precious resource to all of Minnesota.”
• Estate tax
“I have been listening to the people of Senate District 9 and hearing what the constituents have to say. One of the issues I have heard mentioned frequently is the estate tax exemption,” Walker wrote. “I believe we need to increase the ability to work a family farm and not diminish it.
• Healthcare
“Minnesota’s providers are understaffed by 23,000 employees. These facilities are struggling to compete with the salaries paid by retail chains for work that is not as stressful as caring for others,” Walker wrote. “I will cross the aisle and speak to my fellow senators to ensure quality health care for all of Minnesota, including care for those with greater life experiences.”
• Affordable prescription drugs
“Prescription drugs are vital to all Minnesotans, and the increasing costs of life-saving medications are a significant concern. Pharmaceutical companies have considerable flexibility in how they price drugs. It is unacceptable that the United States often pays more for prescription drugs than other developed countries,” Walker wrote.
• Clean environment
“The farmers with whom I have visited are stewards of the land. Minnesota should consult Family Farmers frequently and routinely when efforts to clean the environment are considered,” Walker wrote. “Solutions will probably require an impact review for both the economic and environmental actions to be taken. A clean environment, I believe, will benefit the entire state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.