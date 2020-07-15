Walmart customers must wear masks beginning Monday

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart will require all customers in its United States stores to wear a mask.
The requirement, which takes effect Monday, July 20, was announced Wednesday, July 15. Walmart officials say they will be able to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols before Monday.
“We will be able to share proper messaging and policy changes with all of our stores in ample time,” said Charles Crowson, senior manager of Walmart’s corporate communications.
Walmart has one store in the Twin Towns Area, located at 1625 Commerce St., Wahpeton. When asked about the mask requirement, a manager directed Daily News to Walmart’s media relations.
Dacona Smith, chief operating officer for Walmart’s United States stores, and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer for Sam’s Club, announced the mask requirement.
“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote.
Smith and de la Rosa cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
“Because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote.
Walmart is the largest retailer to mandate facial coverings, CNN reported. As of Wednesday, there is no federal mandate to wear masks, although health experts strongly recommend their use.
“(Everyone) should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public,” the CDC stated.
Approximately 65 percent of Walmart and Sam’s Club’s more than 5,000 stores are located in areas where there is at least some government mandate on face coverings, Smith and de la Rosa wrote. The national mask requirement is intended to bring consistency.
Walmart has created a new role, health ambassador. The health ambassador will be stationed near a store’s entrance to remind those without a mask of new requirements.
“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”
Walmart is one of several grocery sellers in the Twin Towns Area.
“At this time, we’re not requiring customers to wear masks until the governor mandates it,” said Marv Knapper, director of Econofoods in Wahpeton.
Econofoods, which has locations in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, is waiting for each state’s governor to issue any mask-wearing requirement. In the meantime, the stores plan to provide additional hand sanitizer for customers who are checking out.
“We have meetings nearly every day about COVID,” Knapper said.
An associate with Family Dollar, Wahpeton, said they were not aware of the larger company implementing any mask requirement or additional safety measures. Dollar Tree, Wahpeton, directed Daily News to speak with the company’s media relations.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Walmart and Sam’s Club stated. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”
According to the stores, most customers in areas with mask mandates do comply with the requirement. The company anticipates success with its national requirement.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote. “We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”
The store leaders appealed to consumers.
“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates,” Smith and de la Rosa wrote.
