Walz announces allocation of American Rescue Plan funds

The $35 million for workforce development will offer free tuition for students at a Tribal College or public institutions earning a credential or degree for jobs such as nursing, accounting, teaching, engineering and firefighting.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday, Sept. 3 that $106 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds would be allocated toward students, workforce development and sheltering the vulnerable.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivers direct relief to Americans by providing resources to beat this pandemic and build a stronger economy for generations to come. That’s exactly what we’re prioritizing here in Minnesota,” Walz stated. “With this funding, we are helping students recover from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, driving workforce development in critical, good-paying fields, and providing safe shelter to the Minnesotans who need it most before our harsh winter months.”
A large portion of the funds, $29 million, will go toward supporting students across the state and $35 million will go toward workforce development and increasing the number of workers in important industries. Another $10 million will go toward sheltering vulnerable or homeless Minnesotans and helping shelters prepare for and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a release.
“The COVID-19 virus continues to impact Minnesotans in every corner of the state,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan stated. “I am grateful for the federal American Rescue Plan, as Minnesotans need support following one of the most challenging periods in our history. We will continue to prioritize students, families, and Minnesotans experiencing homelessness as we work to recover and rebuild together.”
Students
The $29 million for supporting students is to counteract any negative effects of declining enrollment in Minnesota schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workforce development
Shelter
The $10 million for shelter will be managed by a state homeless shelter emergency response team that will help shelters prepare for and manage COVID-19 outbreaks.
Additional allocations of the $500 million will be announced in the coming months.
