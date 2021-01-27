Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s COVID-19 recovery budget proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The new, two-year budget must be passed by June 30 to avoid a government shutdown. However, Walz’s proposal has prompted mixed reactions from lawmakers.
Walz proposed a $52.4 billion state budget that focuses on increasing taxes for the wealthy, corporations and tobacco products; expanding the Working Family Tax Credit; investing in a Small Business COVID Support forgivable loan program; and increasing funding for education.
“Not every Minnesotan was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic equally. We know the COVID-19 pandemic hit our working families, small businesses, and students particularly hard. They need our help,” Walz said. “The budget I am unveiling today will make significant strides in helping those Minnesotans stay afloat.”
Republican leaders in the state House and Senate spoke out against Walz’s budget, saying increased taxes are not the solution Minnesota needs.
District 12A Rep. Jeff Backer, who represents Wilkin County, Minnesota, said the budget proposal includes a 15 percent tax hike for businesses and a 10 percent increase to Minnesota's top tax bracket.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tremendous social and economic damage to Minnesotans,” Backer said in a statement released Tuesday. “At a time when many are unemployed and even more are hurting financially, it is simply unconscionable that Governor Walz is seeking to raise taxes and grow the size of government. It is time for government to share in the sacrifice, that’s why I am in favor of reduced spending and a more streamlined state budget.”
The proposed budget includes tax hikes, particularly for S corporations — corporations defined as having a maximum of 100 shareholders. The current corporate tax rate is 9.8 percent, and Walz’s budget would increase it to 11.25 percent. It is estimated the tax hike on corporations would bring in $424 million during the biennium.
Also part of the proposed budget is a $1 increase on cigarette packs bringing the total tax to $4.04 taxes, and a new tax on vaping products. Republican senators and representatives decried the tobacco tax proposal, saying it would disproportionately affect low-income individuals. Backer called the tax hikes “regressive.”
Additionally, Walz proposed introducing a fifth tier income tax rate (raising taxes) for household incomes above $1,000,000.
“I have been clear since day one of session: We are not balancing the budget with tax increases. A budget that increases taxes is not a Minnesota priority,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said.
Simultaneously, Walz proposed expanding the first tier income tax bracket to include some 300,000 more Minnesotan households, decreasing their tax burden.
“This will provide working families with a tax credit to help with the many financial constraints they face,” according to a release.
Walz proposed investing $50 million in a new Small Business COVID Support forgivable loan program and $3 million per year in new supports, targeting businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.
“These include investments in outreach and technical assistance; equity support for nonprofit lenders; and small business incubators serving minority, veteran and women business owners,” the release stated.
In the proposal, Walz suggests an state aid investment of $300 million into Minnesota schools over the next two years, and a new state investment of $745 million in e-12 education.
“We have often said that a budget is not only a fiscal document – it’s a moral document,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “This budget reflects the morals of the majority of Minnesotans. I am proud that this budget makes smart choices to invest in the future by asking the wealthiest to pay their fair share and supporting those who have borne the heaviest burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while maintaining a fair and balanced budget.”
