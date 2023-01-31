Walz codifies reproductive freedom into state law
Since the start of the 2023 legislative session, reproductive rights have been a top priority in Minnesota. They were included in the first house bill of the session and saw more than 15 hours of debate in the state senate before a party-line vote narrowly passed it along to the governor.

Now, Gov. Tim Walz has signed the bill into the state’s law as of Tuesday, Jan. 31, making reproductive freedom a fundamental law for all Minnesotans; something the U.S. congress failed to do after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.



