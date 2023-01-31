Walz codifies reproductive freedom into state law

Since the start of the 2023 legislative session, reproductive rights have been a top priority in Minnesota. They were included in the first house bill of the session and saw more than 15 hours of debate in the state senate before a party-line vote narrowly passed it along to the governor.
Now, Gov. Tim Walz has signed the bill into the state’s law as of Tuesday, Jan. 31, making reproductive freedom a fundamental law for all Minnesotans; something the U.S. congress failed to do after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.
“Last November, Minnesotans spoke loud and clear: They want their reproductive rights protected – not stripped away,” Walz said. “Today, we are delivering on our promise to put up a firewall against efforts to reverse reproductive freedom. No matter who sits on the Minnesota Supreme Court, this legislation will ensure Minnesotans have access to reproductive health care for generations to come. Here in Minnesota, your access to reproductive health care and your freedom to make your own health care decisions are preserved and protected.”
The Protect Reproductive Options Act, HF 1, codifies protections for reproductive healthcare including sterilization, contraception, preconception care, maternity care, abortion, family planning, fertility services and counseling regarding the topic. The newly-passed law will also prohibit local government units from regulating anyone’s ability to exercise their right to reproductive care.
Proponents of the bill have deemed the historic day a success for all Minnesotans.
“This is a truly historic day for our state. This legislation signals to Minnesotans and everyone across the country that your access to abortion and right to reproductive freedom will be protected here in Minnesota,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “This legislation ensures all Minnesotans, including our Black, Native, and LGBTQ+ neighbors, have the freedom to make their own health care decisions about their own bodies. I am proud to have stood in this fight alongside so many powerful women and will continue to fight to expand access to affordable and comprehensive reproductive health care for everyone across the state. I am proud to be a Minnesotan.”
However, many Republicans and anti-abortion advocates have signaled that this decision reflects poorly upon the state. Especially after every single amendment offered in the house and the senate were struck down by the DFL-majority.
“Minnesotans did not vote for this extreme abortion bill that this chamber is about to vote on,” Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-9, said during senate floor testimony. “Minnesota mothers and Minnesota’s unborn deserve better.”
Rasmusson was elected to the office in November 2022 and represents citizens in Wilkin, Otter Tail, Traverse, Grant and Douglas counties. He was one of the 33 Republicans that voted against the bill’s passage in the senate.
Minnesota has made a name for itself as an oasis for reproductive rights, as surrounding states like North Dakota and South Dakota have been working tirelessly to completely ban abortion and other reproductive healthcare options.
A similar case to Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Gomez has made abortions legal statewide since 1995. This means nothing in the state will technically change right now, but if the case were to be overturned like its national counterpart, the right to an abortion and other reproductive healthcare would still be protected.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.