Walz cuts off support to Russian entities in executive order

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday, March 4 condemning Russia in its attacks on Ukraine and requiring that state agencies terminate existing contracts with Russian entities and refrain from entering into new contracts.
“Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian government’s actions,” Walz stated. “Today, I signed an Executive Order directing my cabinet agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities to help ensure that our state does not aid the Russian government’s aggression against Ukraine. I encourage other individuals, companies, and organizations to stand with their Ukrainian neighbors and end support to Russian entities. I also urge Minnesotans to support our fellow Russian Minnesotans, many of whom are horrified and alarmed by the Russian government’s aggression toward Ukraine.”
President Joe Biden imposed further sanctions on Russia Thursday, March 3. The restrictions targeted eight Russian oligarchs and members of their families. The move came less than a week after Biden announced initial sanctions on Feb. 24.
“With today’s financial sanctions, we have now targeted all ten of Russia’s largest financial institutions, including the imposition of full blocking and correspondent and payable-through account sanctions, and debt and equity restrictions, on institutions holding nearly 80 percent of Russian banking sector assets,” a White House release stated.
Minnesota joins several other states that have taken direct action against Russia following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who chairs the State Investment Board (SIB), called a special meeting Monday, Feb. 28 to discuss legacy fund investments in Russia, according to a release. The state holds a $500,000 bond originally issued by the Russian Federation and has $914,000 in Legacy Fund dollars invested in Gaz Capital, which is 50 percent owned by the Russian Federation.
“North Dakota stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine in opposition to the ongoing attacks by Russian armed forces and President Putin,” Burgum stated. “We must do our part to limit the financial resources at Russia’s disposal to discourage these unprovoked and heinous acts of aggression.”
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday, March 2 that requires all state agencies to review their authority to suspend or revoke licenses, permits, registrations and certifications of businesses that invest directly in companies owned or controlled by Russia.
Governors in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York and Virginia have also pushed for state agencies to cut ties with Russian entities.
“I urge all people in Minnesota to support their Ukrainian neighbors and donate to organizations supporting Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. I also urge Minnesotans to support our fellow Russian Minnesotans, many of whom are horrified and alarmed by the Russian government’s aggression toward Ukraine,” Minnesota Executive Order 22-03 states.
The executive order is effective 15 days after publication in the State Register.
