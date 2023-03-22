Walz, MN legis. leaders reach spending agreement

Flanked by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, House Speaker Melissa Hortman announces an agreement on budget targets, a major step in the process of crafting a two-year state budget.
After failing to approve any plans for Minnesota’s record-breaking budget surplus in the 2022 legislative session, officials have seemingly reached a spending agreement. If approved, the proposed budget would knock out the entirety of the state’s projected $17.5 billion surplus.
Announced on Tuesday, March 21, this spending framework would see billions of dollars distributed between approximately 40 target areas, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives. With only $3 billion slated for tax refunds, aid and credits, ranking Republicans in the Senate and House have expressed their disdain.
“Contrary to what Gov. (Tim) Walz might have you believe, this budget is clearly focused on growing the government, not giving money back to Minnesotans,” House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, stated. “This isn’t what Minnesotans have been asking for. Our historic surplus should have been the impetus for tax cuts, not massively expanding government and charging the taxpayer for it.”
Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, shares a similar sentiment — disappointment in the lack of significant tax relief.
“With more than $17 billion in surplus, the paltry amount of tax relief being offered leaves Minnesotans who are already struggling with rising costs behind,” Johnson stated.
However, this spending plan includes the largest tax cuts in the state’s history while also investing in families, education and the workforce, according to Walz. These targets would have a total impact of more than $17.8 billion on the state’s general fund.
“It is a delight to be here on Tuesday, March 21, announcing the joint revenue targets,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said. “This puts the legislative session back in the hands of all 201 legislators.”
While nothing has been approved yet, officials say these targets in the proposed budget create a starting point for legislators to consider. Moving towards the April 4 deadline to act favorably on appropriation and finance bills, state representatives and senators have the arduous task of piecing together their respective omnibus budget bills.
The largest investments in the plan include $2.21 billion for K-12 education, $1.3 billion for human services, $1.07 billion for transportation and another $1 billion for housing. Other investments include $100 million for rural broadband connection, $10 million for state elections and $128.4 million for veterans and other military affairs. For a full list of planned targets visit https://www.house.mn.gov/SessionDaily/Story/17838.
Since Democrats hold the majority in each branch of state government, officials expect these targets to be adopted — however, with their narrow majority, bipartisan support may be vital.
All legislation needs to be completed by May 22, and the budget for the next biennium begins on July 1.
