Walz, MN legis. leaders reach spending agreement

Flanked by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, House Speaker Melissa Hortman announces an agreement on budget targets, a major step in the process of crafting a two-year state budget.

 Courtesy Minnesota House of Representatives

After failing to approve any plans for Minnesota’s record-breaking budget surplus in the 2022 legislative session, officials have seemingly reached a spending agreement. If approved, the proposed budget would knock out the entirety of the state’s projected $17.5 billion surplus.

Announced on Tuesday, March 21, this spending framework would see billions of dollars distributed between approximately 40 target areas, according to the Minnesota House of Representatives. With only $3 billion slated for tax refunds, aid and credits, ranking Republicans in the Senate and House have expressed their disdain.



Wilkin County Reporter

