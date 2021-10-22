Wanek promoted at Daily News

Daily News is happy to announce our sports reporter, Robert Wanek Jr., has been promoted to sports editor effective immediately.
“Robert’s coverage of our local sports scene has been tremendous. As one who has grown up in the Twin Towns with a passion for sports, he has an in-depth knowledge of the activities and athletes we cover week to week. His initiative in producing professional-quality video highlights of games has given Daily News additional content that benefits our subscribers and our company,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “He’s quickly become an integral part of our newsroom and I’m excited to see Robert grow in his new role.”
“Robert's skills and experience are boosting our newsroom coverage of activities and videography,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “He brings an impressive passion and perspective to our newsroom.”
“I would like to thank Tara, Carrie and the entire newsroom for believing in me as an integral part of the Daily News team,” Wanek said. “I look forward to covering local sports culture, providing exposure for athletes and advancing sports coverage for years to come. I hope to use my position as sports editor to shine a light on how special the sports scene truly is in Breckenridge-Wahpeton.”
