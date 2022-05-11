More than 100 youth performed in KrAz Dance’s latest recital, 'Wanna Be Starting Something.' The finale included, from left, Harper Jorud, Adalyn Webster, Bianca Berseth, Aubree Lutgen and Lola Hills. 'Wanna Be Starting Something' was performed May 7-8 in Wahpeton.
More than 100 youth performed in KrAz Dance’s latest recital, 'Wanna Be Starting Something.' The finale included, from left, Harper Jorud, Adalyn Webster, Bianca Berseth, Aubree Lutgen and Lola Hills. 'Wanna Be Starting Something' was performed May 7-8 in Wahpeton.
This year featured a salute to sports including football, basketball and baseball. Dance has long been recognized as a contact sport and 'Guyz N Dollz' illustrated the bonds of both physical activities and devoted families.
Showing their talent as solo and ensemble dancers, more than 100 youth performed in KrAz Dance’s latest recital, “Wanna Be Starting Something.”
Nearly two dozen supportive parents and members of the dance family also took part in the recital, held May 7-8 at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. The performances included 44 pieces choreographed by six women including Kelsey Thiele.
“Dancers, every year I look back from where you started in September to where you are now as a dancer, and it amazes me how much you have grown,” wrote Thiele, the studio owner and an instructor. “Your hard work, dedication and passion for dance are what makes KrAz Dance the studio that it is.”
Saying that she had waited a long time to see KrAz’s dancers shine on stage and that the moment had come, Thiele reminded the legion of young women and men to “leave it all on the stage.”
Over the course of two nearly two-hour performances, the dancers did more than leave it all on the stage. They delighted audiences with their skill, enthusiasm, teamwork and individual wow factors. A dozen solo performances were included throughout the recital, ranging from young Everly Vig and “Let Me Entertain You” to graduating senior Olivia Dodge and “Happy.”
Concluding the recital was the return of “Guyz N Dollz.” This year featured a salute to sports including football, basketball and baseball. Dance has long been recognized as a contact sport and “Guyz N Dollz” illustrated the bonds of both physical activities and devoted families.
KrAz’s 2021-2022 competition team had an amazing season, Thiele wrote. She recalled three regional events, the Triple S Dance Competition, Masquerade and the Starz Dance Competition. In June, the team will attend a national competition at the Wisconsin Dells.
Dancing is open to any youth who wishes to take those steps, Thiele reminded the audience. KrAz offers classes in youth tap, ballet, jazz, lyrical and hip hop dancing.
“Join us for Season Four. We offer a variety of styles for all age groups. Our talented and versatile instructors are eager to inspire your student. Our studio continues to grow, and we want you to be a part of it,” Thiele wrote.
For more information, visit krazdance.com or call 701-640-8234. The studio is located at 504 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge, Minnesota.
