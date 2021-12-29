Editor’s Note: Our coverage of what to look forward to in the new year, 2022, continues with a preview of Wahpeton’s upcoming city elections.
When is Wahpeton’s next election?June 14, 2022
What positions are on the ballot, and who currently fills them?Mayor, held by Steve Dale
1st Ward City Council Member, held by Abby Carlson
3rd Ward City Council Member, held by Tiana Bohn
At-Large City Council Member, two total, held by Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland
At-Large Park Board Member, three total, held by Brian Watson, Joe Schreiner and Deb Tobias
How long are those positions for?“Each position is for a four-year term ending in June 2026,” the city of Wahpeton stated.
I want to run for office in Wahpeton. Am I qualified?To run for office, you need to have lived in the city for at least nine months preceding the election and eligibility for elective office.
What if I want to run as a ward candidate?“Ward-specific positions also require the candidates to reside within the ward they are seeking election to represent,” the city stated. “Ward boundary maps are updated following each decennial (10-year) census. Please note the boundaries of all four wards were affected by the 2020 census.”
Where can I see the map of what wards look like?
Visit wahpeton.com/cityelection. There’s a link under “ward boundary maps”.
I want people to recommend me. How do I do that?
Candidates for city offices or the Wahpeton Park Board may file petitions or certificates of nomination with City Auditor Darcie Huwe containing the signatures of not less than 10 percent of the number of qualified voters who voted for that office in the last city election.
Okay, so how many people need to sign my petition?
Mayor — 136 signatures
1st Ward Council Member — 28 signatures
3rd Ward Council Member — 22 signatures
At-Large Council Member — 126 signatures
At-Large Park Board Member — 121 signatures
When can I present my petition and how long can I have it out?
“Petitions may be circulated beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and are due to the City Auditor by 4 p.m. April 11, 2022. Petitions may not be circulated prior to Saturday, Jan. 1,” the city of Wahpeton stated.
On second thought, I don’t want to circulate a petition. Can I still run for office?
Yes, thanks to Wahpeton City Ordinance 2-216 ©. It allows candidates the option to file a Statement of Candidacy and pay a $50 filing fee by April 11 in order to be included on the ballot.
So, what forms are required to file for city office?
A petition or certificate of nomination (if used by the candidate), a statement of interest and a campaign contribution statement, which is used for county or city candidates. The forms are all available at wahpeton.com/cityelection.
Suppose I forget all of this, or just want more info?
Candidate information packets are available at Wahpeton City Hall. “Complete instructions and on-line fillable forms may be found at the North Dakota Secretary of State website (under “Running for City Office”) or you may call City Hall at 701-642-8448,” the city stated.
Can I get advice on how to run my campaign without having to pay for a consultant?
Yes, the North North Dakota Secretary of State offers guidance on campaigning, signage and financing. Just click the link, “Helpful Campaign Practices”.
What if I don’t want to run, but want to know about getting an absentee or mail ballot?
You can request one at wahpeton.com/cityelection. It will direct you to the North Dakota Secretary of State website, where you can see the steps or complete the process to apply for obtaining a ballot.
