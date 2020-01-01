Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of a four-part series previewing 2020. We’ve previously looked at priorities for school districts in Richland County, N.D., as well as the county commissioners’ agendas for the new year. Next up, how North Dakota’s congressional delegation is preparing for a national election year.
Six Wahpeton positions will be decided by the city’s next election, scheduled for June 9, 2020.
The ballot will include races for four Wahpeton City Council offices and two Wahpeton Park Board offices. Each position is for a four-year term ending June 2024.
The 2nd Ward currently does not have council representation. It was previously served by Councilwoman Renelle Bertsch, who resigned in September 2019.
Councilman Don Bajumpaa currently represents the 4th Ward.
There are two at-large city council positions currently held by Councilwoman Tiana Bohn and Councilman Perry Miller.
There are two at-large park board positions currently held by Wayne Gripentrog and Devry Klocke.
“Qualifications for elected office include being a city resident for at least nine months preceding the election and (meeting all) eligibility for elective office,” according to information from the city of Wahpeton. “Ward specific positions also require the candidate to reside within the ward they are seeking election to represent.”
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, city council or park board candidates may circulate petitions seeking their placement on the election ballot. Each petition must have the signatures of at least 10 percent of the number of qualified voters who voted for that office in the last city election.
The requirements are as follows:
• 2nd Ward — a candidate must have at least 21 signatures
• 4th Ward — a candidate must have at least 29 signatures
• at-large council member — a candidate must have at least 76 signatures
• at-large park board member — a candidate must have at least 90 signatures
Petitions are due to the Wahpeton City Auditor by 4 p.m. April 6, 2020.
Candidates who wish to get on the ballot without circulating petitions may file a separate petition and/or certificate of nomination and a statement of interest, as well as pay a $50 filing fee. This is permitted by city ordinance, according to the city of Wahpeton.
More information about running for city office is available at the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website or by calling Wahpeton City Hall at 701-642-8448.
Wahpeton’s last city election was held in June 2018. It included the election of Mayor Steve Dale, 1st Ward Councilman Rory McCann, 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht and at-large council members Bohn, Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland. McCann, appointed in 2017, was elected to his first full term. Bohn was elected to serve the last two years of a council term expiring in 2020.
Bertsch was the fifth Wahpeton council member to leave office in just over three years. The others are:
• Councilman at-large Martin Schmidt, who wasn’t re-elected in 2018; voters elected at-large candidates McNary and Wateland
• Mayor Dale, who assumed office after Mayor Meryl Hansey’s resignation in 2017 before being elected in 2018; Dale previously served the 1st Ward
• Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries, who resigned to appoint his city position in 2017; Bohn was appointed to replace DeVries before being elected in 2018
• North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, who did not run for re-election in 2016; voters elected at-large candidates DeVries and Miller
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
