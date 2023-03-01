Wanted man apprehended in Wahpeton

Wade William Clinton, 33, Hope, North Dakota, was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday, March 1. The day before, the Griggs County Sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Clinton, declaring him a wanted man.
Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson confirmed that Clinton was apprehended the same day as the warrant was issued. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Third Avenue North, Wahpeton. Force was not used in the apprehension, which was conducted by the Wahpeton Police Department with assistance from North Dakota State College of Science Police.
Clinton was described as wanted by the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office after not making a Tuesday court appearance. North Dakota records state that Clinton faces class C felony-level charges of theft-take-$1,000-$10,000 and burglary. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial is scheduled to begin Friday, March 10.
Richland County’s roster stated that Clinton was being held locally on charges of second offense possession of methamphetamine and second offense possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Thank you to all of the tipsters,” the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. “Wade Clinton has been apprehended in Wahpeton. A special thank you to Richland County and Wahpeton Police Department.”