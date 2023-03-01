Wanted man apprehended in Wahpeton

Wade William Clinton, 33, Hope, North Dakota, was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Wednesday, March 1. The day before, the Griggs County Sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Clinton, declaring him a wanted man.

Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson confirmed that Clinton was apprehended the same day as the warrant was issued. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Third Avenue North, Wahpeton. Force was not used in the apprehension, which was conducted by the Wahpeton Police Department with assistance from North Dakota State College of Science Police.



