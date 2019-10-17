Alex Heizelman came bearing gifts for the Wahpeton Police Department.
The 15-year-old, a sophomore at Shanley High School in Fargo, was a close friend of the late Officer Jason Moszer. Moszer, who served with the Fargo Police Department, died in February 2016 following being shot during a standoff that arose while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Moszer’s death and subsequent violence against law enforcement inspired Heizelman to do something. He began creating care packages, delivering them to police departments in Fargo and West Fargo.
It was Wahpeton’s turn on Thursday, Oct. 17.
“He likes you, he loves you and he cares about you a lot,” said Faith Heizelman, Alex’s mother. “Alex is a very caring child.”
Chief Thorsteinson and several officers with the Wahpeton Police Department were available to accept the thoughtful items. They included:
• personal thanks from Alex Heizelman
• a package of Life Savers, to remind the officers of how often they’ve been one
• lotion to re-energize the officers when they feel they cannot go on
• Tootsie Rolls, in honor of the officers rolling with the punches
• gum, to help them stick together
• Snickers, to help them keep a sense of humor
• paperclips, to help them hold it all together
• Dum Dum lollipops, because “let’s face it, there’s many in the world”
• a Sharpie, to help remind officers how sharp they are and how they have a “permanent and amazing influence”
• Airheads, because “again, let’s face it, they exist”
• a St. Michael guardian angel medal to help the officers stay safe while recognizing the patron saint of law enforcement
• and a prayer of thanks, serving as a reminder that the officers are loved and appreciated
“Thank you for doing what you do,” Heizelman said.
Shanley High School is a Catholic school and according to Faith Heizelman, her son prays daily for law enforcement.
“I truly believe that when we’re doing our job the way we’re supposed to, we’re doing God’s work,” Thorsteinson said. “It is important. There’s got to be someone to stand before the good and the bad.”
Heizelman visited the police department with his mother and stepfather, Adam Clark. Clark provides emergency medical services, which Heizelman is considering as an adult career.
Whether care providers or law enforcement, members of “the thin blue line” have long played an important part in Heizelman’s life.
“Officer Moszer was a friend of ours. We lived in Fargo and were on his route. It really hit Alex hard when he was killed,” Faith Heizelman said.
Moszer’s funeral and procession, held Feb. 22, 2016 in Fargo, allowed numerous North Dakota and Minnesota residents the opportunity to share their support for law enforcement. Danette Wolff, a mother of seven from Fargo, was among the bystanders Daily News interviewed that day.
“It shows that communities pull together when tragedies happen, especially in the Midwest,” Wolff said. “They call us the Bible Belt, whatever, but we support our police officers, our fire departments. We’re there to help our neighbors, that’s how we were raised.”
Her son decided to show support, Faith Heizelman recalled.
“(Alex) wanted to make a difference,” she said.
Alex Heizelman received a few presents of his own from the Wahpeton Police Department. They include a flying disc, water bottle and patch just like the ones worn on Thorsteinson and his officers’ uniforms.
Perhaps more importantly, Heizelman received appreciation from people whom he appreciates.
“Come back again, would you?” Thorsteinson asked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.