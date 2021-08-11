Warrant issued for Breckenridge man charged with 8 felonies after failure to appear in court

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Breckenridge, Minnesota, man charged with eight felony counts of criminal sexual conduct of varying degrees after he failed to appear for a jury trial Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.
A previous jury trial for Casey Frankl, 35, was canceled in July and rescheduled to occur Wednesday, according to court documents. Frankl allegedly assaulted two minors on multiple occasions.
"He wasn't there and no one was able to communicate with him or find him," Wilkin County Attorney Carl Thunem said. "I do not know why he wasn't present."
Frankl is charged with two first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - penetration or contact with a person under 13; two second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - victim under 13; three second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - significant relationship with a victim under 16; and a second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charge.
The two victims, both under the age of 13, participated in forensic interviews in February 2021, according to the criminal complaint. The first victim said the conduct occurred three times in different locations. The second victim recalled two separate incidents, Daily News previously reported.
Frankl was previously convicted of criminal abuse of or cruelty to a minor and sent to prison in 2014 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, according to an Aberdeen News article. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and five months suspended, the article stated.
Years suspended refers to a judge’s decision to delay a defendant’s serving of a sentence after they have been found guilty in order to allow them to perform a period of probation.
