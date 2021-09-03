Warriors on the Wing fast approaching

Warriors on the Wing, a first annual two-day pheasant hunting event to benefit veterans, will begin Saturday, Sept. 11 at Stiklestad Lodge in Fort Ransom, North Dakota. And there’s still more spots to fill.
The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club and the Cass County Sportsmen’s Club have collaborated to create the flagship event, Daily News previously reported. Warriors on the Wing organizer Abby Carlson said the event will focus on hunting newcomers and can accommodate eight veterans.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 1, they had five veterans registered for the event. Carlson said they are now accepting any veteran or active duty service member to fill the eight slots before Saturday. Those who have already signed up are eager for the weekend to arrive, she said.
“I get text messages almost daily (about it),” Carlson laughed.
Carlson, an experienced hunter, started an event three years ago called Ladies Rooster Roundup that focused on getting women outdoors. She and her friend, who was retiring from the army, talked about the hunt as a way to get her friend involved in a new hobby. Carlson’s friend died before they were able to get the Warriors on the Wing event off the ground.
“Upon her passing, we created this event in memory of her, just to give veterans something to look forward to,” Carlson said.
At the beginning of the event, the veterans will get to know each other and learn about gun handling and North Dakota laws and regulations. Carlson, who has been guiding youth hunts for the past five years and women’s hunts for the past three years, will be leading the demonstrations. Next, the veterans will move on to the trap shooting range, where they will hone their skills. Then, the newbies will put their training to the test and hunt for pheasant.
After the hunt, Carlson will lead a demonstration on cleaning the birds. The veterans will also get to have some low-stakes fun with axe throwing and a trap shoot competition. The event will conclude with a social and dinner, Carlson said.
Carlson previously set a fundraising goal of $5,800 to cover the costs of the event. She said as of Wednesday they were just $200 short of the goal. There have been a mix of community members and organizations, such as the North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, that have donated to the event, Carlson said.
“Hunting has been a huge passion of mine ever since I was a kid. I’ve always had a huge love for the outdoors,” Abby Carlson said.
Hunting is more than just a hobby for Carlson and her husband, Kelly. It also ties into their livelihood. The couple run a German Shorthaired Pointer kennel in Wahpeton, and their world revolves around their dogs and the couple’s children, Abby Carlson said.
“For me, it’s all about family and camaraderie. That’s why hunting is so important to me. It’s a great, healthy way to spend additional time with family,” Kelly Carlson said.
They hope Saturday’s event opens the door for a new hobby, or at the very least, is a weekend well spent for the participating veterans.
Veterans or active-duty service members interested in participating in the event can connect with the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club at https://rrasc.net/.
