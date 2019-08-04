Vegetables fresh from the garden and baked goods fresh from the kitchen are hard to come by if you don’t have time to spend in the kitchen or in the garden (or just don’t have a green thumb). The Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market comes to Wahpeton on Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. during the summer months. Vendors set up their wares in the rough asphalt parking lot shared by the Family Dollar Store and Sears. Some have a canopy while others brave the hot sun. With warm smiles they welcome passersby to have conversation and hear all about their items. Their tables have a variety of items, from homemade jams and jellies to fresh baked bread and vegetables. Market Manager Jessica Kostuck has been part of the gardeners’ market as a vendor for 10 years and as market manager for three years. She heard about it from a coworker whose mother was baking buns for the market and thought it would be something she would enjoy. She currently sells fresh local produce, baked goods homemade candy, pickles, salsa, jams and crafts at her stand. “I love to bake, can and eat fresh garden vegetables, but I have a small family so we can’t eat as much as the garden produces or what a full batch of cookies makes,” Kostuck said. “With doing the market I can make what I want and share the extra so it doesn’t go to waste. Then we also get a variety of options at home. Instead of just one kind of jelly, I can make 10 flavors and bring the extra to sell at the market.” The market has some guidelines for their vendors, which are laid out in their newsletter. For example, food and agricultural products such as meats, eggs and honey may be sold but have to meet state guidelines. Good quality craft products are also welcomed. Vendors who want to sell processed or prepared foods must take a food safety course and follow state rules, according to their newsletter. Kostuck is always looking for new recipes and enjoys making jams and cookies her customers can’t find in the grocery store. She tries to make an amount that will sell out but if there’s something left over it won’t go to waste. “I’m happy if I have a few plates of cookies left at the end of the night for my family to eat,” Kostuck said. “Vegetables go pretty quick and whatever I have left I try and find recipes for. To either can or use for dinner throughout the week.” Getting things ready for the market can be time consuming. Kostuck spends at least 20 hours each week preparing for each week, the cookies alone usually take her about six hours. Those who want to sell at the market may commit to a seasonal membership of $50 or pay a weekly $15 if they don’t wish to commit to the entire season, the newsletter explains. Those who pay the $50 fee are able to get increased publicity and receive North Dakota Farmers Market and Growers Association Benefits. For many vendors, one of the best benefits is being at the market and interacting with people. Leanne Gibbon has been a vendor with the market for about 10 years. Her favorite part of being involved is seeing the excited reaction from senior citizens to her chokecherry jelly. “I’ve heard it so many times, ‘you don’t see a lot of younger people your age who do a lot of canning,’” Gibbon said. “I love seeing the looks on their faces when they come down here and see all of this.” When asked, almost every single vendor at the gardeners’ market will tell you that their favorite thing about selling is meeting people, both the other vendors and the shoppers. When you watch them interact with their customers, it is easy to believe them.
