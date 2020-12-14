‘Watch, Listen and Sing-Along’ begins Wednesday night

The Community Choir and Orchestra invites the Twin Towns Area to a unique 26th annual Christmas event.
“Watch, Listen and Sing-Along” will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. A second event, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, is also in the works. Supporters, whether past performers or members of the community at-large, can take part in a watch party held on the Facebook page “Community Choir Cantata.”
Co-directors Jana Berndt and Kent Loken said the watch parties are a way for the choir and orchestra to carry on their annual tradition as a group.
Recognizing COVID-19 prevention guidelines, Berndt, Loken and company are not holding a cantata in the traditional sense.
In previous years, the 500-seat Bremer Bank Theatre in Wahpeton has been near or at capacity while audiences viewed and listened to more than 100 singers, musicians and narrators performing Christmas hymns and sharing the nativity story.
“A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the 2019 cantata, will be broadcast during the viewing parties.
“(We look forward to) singing along as the spirit moves us and celebrating the cantata’s powerful message of hope, so beautifully told in word, song and orchestration,” Berndt and Loken said.
Despite changes, the 26th annual cantata remains a fundraising event. Donations will still be accepted to support the food backpack program. Organizers are grateful for any amount contributed.
“A donation of $125 will feed one child for an entire year,” Berndt and Loken said.
Checks must be made payable to “Breckenridge UMC,” with “Backpack Program” written on the memo line. They can be mailed to Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 910 Main St., Breckenridge, Minn. 56520.
All donations must be received by Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Over the years, cantata performances have been community offering events with full, diverse audiences. Residents of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, have shared the experience with people from the surrounding southern Red River Valley.
In a normal year, the Community Choir and Orchestra would have already held its cantata performances. While 2020 has not been a normal year, it can still be one with charity, community and compassion.
“Your help in reaching out to all that you know have attended in the past, those who may have been planning on attending this year and even some that may possibly attend in the future will be greatly appreciated,” Berndt and Loken said.
In 2019, the co-directors expressed their joy and feelings of being “wonderfully blessed.”
“It has been such an amazing journey, preparing and presenting this incredible story with all the people who have given their hearts and souls entirely to bringing this wonderful Christmas message all these years,” Berndt and Loken wrote.
Look to Daily News for coverage of holiday events in the Twin Towns Area.
