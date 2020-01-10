As the income tax season approaches, individuals and small businesses should be cautious of identity theft. Scam artists will be hard at work.
Identity thieves use stolen Employer Identification Numbers to create fake W-2 Forms to file with fraudulent individual tax returns. Employers are warned to look out for emails asking for sensitive W-2 information.
Individuals can also be the victim of tax scams if their personal information such as Social Security numbers and date of birth are compromised.
Don’t give out personal information such as your address, date of birth and Social Security number unless you know who’s asking for it and why. Don’t routinely carry your Social Security card.
The IRS (and its authorized private collection agencies) will never:
• Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer. The IRS does not use these methods for tax payments. Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes. All tax payments should only be made payable to the U.S. Treasury and checks should never be made payable to third parties.
• Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law enforcement to have the taxpayer arrested for not paying.
• Demand that taxes be paid without giving the taxpayer the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.
• Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
Be vigilant! If you become a victim of tax identity theft, the onus is on you to get things sorted out. If you suspect tax-related identity theft, call the IRS at 800-908-4490.
If you think you have fallen victim to any type of scam, call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 for guidance and support.
AARP North Dakota has volunteers trained to give small group presentations to help protect North Dakotans from fraud and scams. If an organization or service club in your community would like to host a scam presentation, contact us by phone at 866-554-5383 or by email at aarpnd@aarp.org.
