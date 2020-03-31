The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) advises motorists that as spring thawing occurs there will be fluctuating water levels that can affect travel on highways across the state. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling, as vehicles that leave the roadway may become immersed in high water. Motorists should also be aware that areas with water on the road may become icy as temperatures drop below freezing.
The following state highways remain open but are affected by flood waters:
• US 83, approximately nine miles south of Strasburg, water encroaching on road. Flaggers in place with reduced speeds.
• ND 14, approximately twelve miles north of Wing, water encroaching on road. Traffic control in place with reduced speeds.
• ND 46, approximately five miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic will stop and take turns, reduce speeds and use caution when traveling through water. Road surface may become icy with dropping temperatures.
• ND 46, approximately 1.5 miles west of Gackle, water on roadway, traffic is allowed. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds and use caution
The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Map on NDDOT’s Road App or website: www.dot.nd.gov. The road report is based upon the information available to NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
