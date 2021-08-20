The City of Breckenridge has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that the entire Red River Watershed area has been placed in the “Extreme Drought” category. The DNR requests that all Breckenridge citizens conserve water wherever possible and voluntarily restrict the use of water to help preserve our natural resource. This request is voluntary for now.
Below are some helpful hints and easy ways to help conserve water:
Limit lawn watering to no more than three times a week and only water early morning and late evening
Hand wash vehicles and keep hose shut off until ready for rinse
Take short showers not baths
Only use dishwasher with FULL load
Only use clothes-washer with FULL load
Only flush toilet when necessary
Put pitcher of drinking water in fridge to keep cold instead of running faucet for extended time to cool
Soak pots and pans instead of letting the water run while you scrape them clean
While you wait for hot water, collect the running water and use it to water plants
Toilet leaks can be silent! Put food coloring in your toilet tank. If it seeps into the bowl without flushing, there’s a leak
At home or while staying in a hotel, reuse your towels
For questions or concerns please feel free to contact Neil Crocker, director of Public Service, at (218)643-4681.
