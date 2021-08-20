The City of Breckenridge has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that the entire Red River Watershed area has been placed in the “Extreme Drought” category. The DNR requests that all Breckenridge citizens conserve water wherever possible and voluntarily restrict the use of water to help preserve our natural resource. This request is voluntary for now.

Below are some helpful hints and easy ways to help conserve water:

  • Limit lawn watering to no more than three times a week and only water early morning and late evening
  • Hand wash vehicles and keep hose shut off until ready for rinse
  • Take short showers not baths
  • Only use dishwasher with FULL load
  • Only use clothes-washer with FULL load
  • Only flush toilet when necessary
  • Put pitcher of drinking water in fridge to keep cold instead of running faucet for extended time to cool
  • Soak pots and pans instead of letting the water run while you scrape them clean
  • While you wait for hot water, collect the running water and use it to water plants
  • Toilet leaks can be silent! Put food coloring in your toilet tank. If it seeps into the bowl without flushing, there’s a leak
  • At home or while staying in a hotel, reuse your towels

For questions or concerns please feel free to contact Neil Crocker, director of Public Service, at (218)643-4681.

