WCCO again one of 50 Best Places to Work

The first time WCCO Belting was named one of Prairie Business magazine’s 50 Best Places to Work was a significant event for the family-owned Wahpeton company.
President and CEO Tom Shorma recalled the experience during a Thursday, Sept. 23 employee meeting. The 2021 award marked the seventh time WCCO and its employees have been so honored.
“We’ve got a new banner,” Shorma said. “We were pretty dang excited the first time. This will be our seventh banner and we’re running out of space. Without you voting for us, without your comments and support, we would not get this kind of recognition.”
Employees throughout a region including North Dakota, South Dakota and Western Minnesota nominated their companies with Prairie Business. They were asked to highlight reasons why they believe they have a great place to work.
Topics like a strong, supportive workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, focusing on teamwork and individual responsibilities and remembering to provide for employee morale were examined. Prairie Business received more than 1,500 nominations total.
“You have to nominate us. We can’t nominate ourselves,” Shorma said.
Andrew Weeks, Prairie Business’ editor, said the range of nominations shows that people are excited about their jobs and the companies that provide them.
“That’s good news not only for the businesses that have been nominated, but it’s great news for all of the region’s residents, consumers and managers alike,” Weeks said. “If people feel appreciated and are happy in their jobs, they are more productive. If they feel appreciated and valued, they are more apt to go the extra mile. There is less turnover and more innovation. And the end result of that is a better company. There are a lot of great companies in this region.”
WCCO’s fellow honorees include Moore Engineering, credited as West Fargo, North Dakota, but with offices in locations including Wahpeton; AE2s, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, South Dakota, Regency Tile, Fargo, and TSP Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
For their monthly meetings, WCCO employees have been wearing special shirts as part of the Go Green for Safety campaign. Employees have been enjoying the return to meeting in person, rather than the streamed meetings held earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our announcement kicks off a week-long celebration leading up to National Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 1. It’s called Manufacturing Employee Appreciation Week,” WCCO stated.
Employees will have the opportunity to enter drawings for grand prizes including an Xbox Series X and gift cards, group hunting and ice fishing outings with Shorma, grill and chill giveaways and a family party experience.
“Each employee gets five tickets with their name,” Shorma said. “There will be five drawing buckets in front of Human Resources starting on Monday morning. Put all your cards in one bucket or spread them out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.