WCCO Belting has announced a new belting solution for crushing, grinding, sorting, screening, and piling operations in the aggregate and recycling industries. The official announcement will be made during CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America’s largest construction trade show. The patent-pending Direct X cleat profile increases conveyor capacity by capturing more material across the belt width than standard industry patterns. Combined with the benefits of a specialized belt construction that is thinner yet stronger and more flexible in design, the product is a high value solution that reduces cover wear, increases energy savings, and improves belt life.
“As a company dedicated to value innovation, we have been looking for the right opportunity to expand our product offerings to meet the needs of the aggregates and construction industries,” said Jean Voorhees, vice president of Business Development at WCCO Belting. “We are proud of the Direct X technology and its ability to redefine field performance and positively impact the bottom line for end users.”
The Direct X cleat profile is designed to directionally improve product flow control. The pocket-style pattern captures conveyed material immediately upon loading, reducing the amount of product movement on the belt cover, which limits cover wear. The nested pattern also promotes a smooth, quiet transition on the return rollers, reducing noise and vibration in the field. In addition, with WCCO Belting’s proprietary manufacturing process the cleats are integrally molded onto the base belt, meaning no cleat separation or delamination will occur.
The belt construction technology is made with a custom-engineered fabric that is 206 percent higher in tear strength, 126 percent higher in tensile strength, with 64 percent better puncture resistance compared to the industry standard. It drives energy savings using a lighter, stronger, and more flexible belt carcass. Moreover, excess cover wear is reduced when used with the Direct X product flow control pattern.
The new Direct X belting technology is available for equipment manufacturers or can be purchased by contacting the WCCO Belting business development team at sales@wccobelt.com. For more information, visit www.wccobelt.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
