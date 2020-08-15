WAHPETON, ND – August 13, 2020 – WCCO Belting announced today it has been awarded the “Manufacturing Leadership Award for Operational Excellence” from The Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers. WCCO Belting is being recognized for outstanding achievement for a project that created and implemented solutions to drive efficiency in product setups and material handling at the company’s production facility in Wahpeton, ND. The award will be presented virtually to WCCO Belting at The Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on Oct. 8.
“We are proud to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for our work to achieve operational excellence on our production floor,” said Rodney Koch, Vice President of Operations at WCCO Belting. “The project took two years to complete from ideation to implementation, and its success serves as a great example of the innovative advancements we make on a regular basis to best serve our customers worldwide.”
The project included optimizing the facility layout and material flow via a major factory expansion and on-hand inventory storage. As a result, WCCO Belting has realized several benefits including reduction of product setups, augmentation of material flow, increased inventory turns, record on-time deliveries and improved customer satisfaction. In 2019, the company embarked on its largest production facility expansion, its fifth expansion in 15 years, which included a 40% increase in square footage.
WCCO Belting is a 66-year-old, family-owned and award-winning custom rubber product manufacturer for the agriculture, light industrial, construction, sand and gravel, packaging and recycling industries worldwide. To learn more about WCCO Belting visit www.wccobelt.com.
WCCO Belting is a 66-year-old, family-owned and award-winning custom rubber product manufacturer for the agriculture, light industrial, construction, sand and gravel, packaging and recycling industries worldwide. The company is the value innovator in the global rubber belting industry, engineering custom products using specialized equipment and proprietary processes. WCCO focuses on the technological advancement of each raw material and belt component to provide high value rubber product solutions. Its design and manufacturing expertise are effective in lowering the total cost of ownership of their customers' equipment. To learn more about WCCO Belting visit www.wccobelt.com.
About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards
The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever’s Award in each category, as well as a 2020 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners. For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala or Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit, please go to www.MLCRethink.com.
About the National Association of Manufacturers
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.
The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org
