WCCO honored for safety improvement, merit by ND council

Having a safe, accident-free workplace depends on all employees being motivated and committed, Tom Shorma said Monday, May 17 in Wahpeton.
Shorma, president and CEO of WCCO Belting, spoke before the family-owned company was recognized twice by the North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC). WCCO received the council’s Workplace Safety Merit and Safety Improvement awards.
WCCO earned its Safety Improvement Award for reducing its incident rate by 50.2 percent from 2019 to 2020. It earned the Workplace Safety Merit Award for showing an experience modification rate (EMR) below 1 for the year 2020.
“Money and apathy seem to be the two leading reasons why safety sometimes takes a backseat at businesses,” Shorma said. “However, for 67 years of Shorma family businesses, creating a safe working environment has been and always will be a nonnegotiable priority. There is no higher goal for us.”
Rick Halldorson, a senior safety consultant with NDSC, was joined by Jen Ackert, a development coordinator, to present WCCO’s awards. They were accepted by a team including Shorma, Vice President of Operations Rod Koch, Safety Coordinator Stefani Mikkelson and Operations Manager Dewey Miller.
Two years ago, Koch stated, WCCO set a goal of restructuring its safety and health program. Steps taken included appointing Mikkelson as safety coordinator, joining the nonprofit NDSC, which assisted in revisions of the company’s comprehensive site safety manual, and updating the company’s bi-weekly safety inspections. WCCO also increasing its number of employees who are nationally-accredited first aid, CPR and AED-certified.
“More than 10 percent of the workforce at WCCO are now trained first responders,” the company stated.
An EMR is a metric insurers use to calculate workers compensation premiums, according to the blog Wise Businessware. The insurers take into account the number of claims and/or injuries a company has had and their corresponding costs.
“Safety truly is our number one priority,” Koch said. “When you walk in the front door, you recognize this immediately when we review with you our safety trifold outlining our safety policy, emergency exits, PPE requirements, and other safety related items. As a family-owned business, we view every employee as part of our work family. Their safety is just as important as the safety of our own families.”
Having a safe workforce is good for business, Shorma said. There is more to his enthusiasm than the bottom line.
“Protecting our work family is simply the right thing to do. Safety is about keeping families whole,” Shorma said.
