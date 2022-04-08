WCCO honored for transformational business culture

WCCO Belting, Inc. is celebrating this spring.
The Wahpeton company has been awarded a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Transformational Business Cultures, Engineering and Production Technology. The honor came from the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).
“We got a chance to look at the other winners in this group of about 12 total,” Senior Process Engineer Travis Mackey said. “Among them are GM, General Motors and IBM. It gives the win a little bit different of a feel. It makes it a little bit more interesting.”
Danielle Renham, a quality control engineer with WCCO, also earned the Next-Generation Leadership award from NAM. Renham was recognized as one of manufacturing’s brightest future stars. Both WCCO and Renham will receive their awards at this year’s Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, to be held June 29, 2022 in Marco Island, Florida.
Renham, Mackey and Indirect Purchasing and Environmental Safety and Health Manager Stefani Mikkelson spoke about both the awards received and WCCO’s culture. Four pillars — the process for employee suggestions, workforce training, wellness and safety — were utilized for the award-winning strategic engagement initiative.
The pillars allowed for flexibility. Renham recalled middle management being able to visit departments, get especially engaged with operators and encourage the employees to submit their comments and suggestions.
“Through the employee suggestion process, we saw an 88 percent increase in suggestions over the year,” Renham said. “One of the direct results and impacts was that we decreased quality defects by 20 percent. There was an immediate and direct impact, which was great.”
Employee suggestions cover matters including quality and safety, Mikkelson said. Wellness has a scope including safety.
“Last June, for National Safety Month, about 52 percent of the workforce participated. That all goes with the crew. Safety goes hand in hand with keeping them engaged. It’s the same with training. You have to be innovative with how you’re going to present your training to people,” Mikkelson said.
At the end of the day, it’s engaged, invested workers who make processes like the strategic engagement initiative successful.
“You can come up with something great and throw it out on the floor for them to use, but if they don’t like it, they’re not going to use it,” Renham said. “It has to be done collaboratively. That was the idea for all four of these pillars.”
