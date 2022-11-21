The We Care Coalition met Nov. 10 for their monthly meeting at the Breckenridge Family Teen Center. Due to inclement weather, some folks joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss youth vaping, updates to the group’s 501c3 status and ways the coalition can improve.

Since April, vaping has been on the agenda for the coalition. With its pervasive nature in the world of school-aged youth, focus on ending it has been paramount for the team.



