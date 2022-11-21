The We Care Coalition met Nov. 10 for their monthly meeting at the Breckenridge Family Teen Center. Due to inclement weather, some folks joined the meeting via Zoom to discuss youth vaping, updates to the group’s 501c3 status and ways the coalition can improve.
Since April, vaping has been on the agenda for the coalition. With its pervasive nature in the world of school-aged youth, focus on ending it has been paramount for the team.
While the schools have focused on education and enforcement, the coalition has made it clear they would rather be a support for students than an enforcement entity, according to meeting minutes. Whether that’s a lunch or other joint activity, they feel that mentorship and support is the best path forward.
The coalition also spoke about confidentiality concerns, especially if students were to become involved. Due to this, a motion regarding the addition of a confidentiality statement to membership forms was passed.
According to the meeting minutes, vaping isn’t an issue at St. Mary’s school, but if it ever becomes one, similar services will be offered.
Conversation on the group’s 501c3 status was had by members, however, according to the minutes it was tabled until the next meeting. Conversation included a $1,500 grant they received from Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation and the coalition’s logo.
In other news, the next meeting will see the group discuss the purchase of a laptop and Zoom account for future meetings impacted by inclement weather. It will also include planning for winter events to put on after the new year.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.