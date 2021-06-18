We Care Coalition determines goals for youth commission

The We Care Coalition discussed goals for creating a Wilkin County Youth Commission at their Thursday, June 17 meeting.
The idea for a youth commission, which would emulate the Wilkin County Board, was first proposed at a May meeting. Monique Stelzer, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator, said she envisions a group of youth involved in different activities, who come from different backgrounds, coming together to be the liaison between adults and youth in the community, Daily News previously reported.
The idea was prompted by both a decline in youth participation in county activities over the last two years and a desire for more decency and open mindedness in conversations. Stelzer said youth are not seeing good examples of respectful communication in adults across a divided country.
Thursday’s meeting focused on brainstorming what community youth need and want, and what the purpose of a youth commission would be.
“Those are really hard things to come up with in a single setting, so I thought instead of trying to flesh out a formal mission and goals statement with objectives, we probably need to do a little brainstorming first,” Stelzer said.
Responses to the first question, what youth need in the community, included: things to give youth experiences; good schools, teachers and facilities; community volunteer opportunities; extracurricular activities not affiliated with school; to be safe to express themselves; diversity and diverse opinions; and to be heard.
Some of the responses to what youth want in the community were partially inspired by a community-wide strategic learning program led by 4-H that included three youth focus groups. The program, which took place a couple years ago, asked the same question.
The children’s responses to “what do youth want?” were vastly different, though, depending on where they lived. Youth in Breckenridge said a Sky Zone trampoline park, a larger aquatic park, a mall and more entertainment opportunities.
“They wanted experiences, things that created and generated experiences for them,” Stelzer said.
Wilkin County youth outside of Breckenridge wanted a corner store in their town so they could walk to it and buy a snack after school.
“There was this rural-youth perspective, not necessarily have and have-nots, but access to what we consider high quality community resources,” Stelzer said.
In addition to the amenities youth in the focus group said they wanted, participants at Thursday’s meeting listed their own thoughts, like a teen center or place to congregate for free; an expanded skate park; activities every weekend and a movie theater.
Responses to the third question, what the purpose of a youth commission would be, included: to give youth a voice and representation; to learn about and develop the community; to exercise youth choice; to give adults a way to connect with county youth and show youth examples of cooperation and respect; to create actionable items; and to create safe experiences for youth.
Next, the responses were grouped and consolidated to form five objectives of the youth commission:
- Youth voice: speaking on behalf of young people in the county
- Youth action: advocate for positive youth experiences and create goals for their community
- Youth choice: to empower youth and give opportunities to exercise choice
- Youth community: youth-led, adult-guided decisions and development
- Youth role model: leadership and preparation for future
The We Care Coalition plans to host a youth focus group to determine what their objectives for a youth commission would be using the same brainstorming technique.
“At some point, the intention of this coalition is to do this same process with youth, so that they have that opportunity to express what a youth commission would be in their eyes,” Stelzer said. “Now that we have an adult perspective on it, it’ll be interesting to see what the youth perspective will be on it.”
