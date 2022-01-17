We Care Coalition determines next steps

The Wilkin County, Minnesota, We Care Coalition met Thursday, Jan. 13 to discuss the future of the organization. Members have felt like the pandemic put the group’s actions on hold over the past two years. Thursday’s meeting asked members to decide whether the coalition should move forward or dissolve.
The majority of members present agreed it should move forward, but perhaps in a different capacity. The group discussed possibly changing to an advisory board, which would meet quarterly and act more as leverage for existing organizations.
The We Care Coalition — formerly known as ATOD and YCPC — was established in September of 2003 with funding from Wilkin County Public Health and the Wilkin County Collaborative. In 2005, the Coalition applied and was awarded a Drug Free Communities Support Program (DFC) grant from the federal government. The Coalition completed the 10 year grant and has been funded by private and local grants since the DFC ended, according to the group’s website.
The current mission statement is “... to prevent and reduce youth substance use and to encourage youth to make healthy, safe decisions.”
A We Care Coalition survey that was distributed to members in December 2021 asked “What do you want our county-wide community to get from the WeCare Coalition?” Eight individuals responded — answers ranged from honing in on the reasoning behind substance use, like mental health, to encouraging youth to engage in more positive activities.
“There’s a sense of generosity in our community, particularly where youth are concerned,” Wilkin County Commissioner and We Care member Neal Folstad said.
Another survey question asked “Which of these three WeCare group outcomes is most valuable to you, the chance to professionally network with others who work with youth, creating measurable positive change in the conditions for youth living in our community or collecting and distributing data related to youth development and youth risk behaviors/indicators?”
The majority of respondents recorded the second outcome, creating measurable positive change, was of the most value.
We Care member and Wilkin County 4-H extension educator Monique Stelzer said everyone in the group has good intentions, but that there could be some barriers to putting those to action. One goal of Thursday’s meeting was to identify a new coordinator of the coalition with former coordinator Ashley Wiertzema of Wilkin County Public Health stepping away.
We Care member and Breckenridge Family Community Center Manager Mandy Steinberger agreed Thursday to temporarily fill the role of coordinator, at least until the next meeting.
The evolution of something involves forming, storming, norming and performing, Stelzer said. It will be the same going forward with We Care — the coming meetings will involve brainstorming about missions, goals, target ages and participatory expectations.
The We Care Coalition meets the second Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m.
