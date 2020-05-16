We Care Coalition discusses student development in community

We Care Coalition of Wilkin County, Minnesota met remotely via Zoom to discuss school partnerships with board members and Breckenridge, Campbell-Tintah and Rothsay schools.
“We want to help every school as much as we can,” We Care Coalition Coordinator and Wilkin County Public Health Educator Ashley Wiertzema said. “The coalition recently received $2,500 from the Children’s Collaborative that will be available to help schools with purchasing resources for student development.”
At Breckenridge schools, their project-based learning (PBL) model highlights inquiry-based learning through forming community partnerships. The school is working towards using its method of PBL for student and community engagement.
Principal Craig Peterson is hoping to create a county-wide partnership with community members and businesses that make them a part of the students’ learning process. Members in the partnership could come into the school and present to students and also provide feedback for students’ presentations and projects. Additionally, students could have the potential to learn from the members through involvement in their work.
“I like this idea and we have been looking to get youth involvement at the We Care Coalition,” Wiertzema said.
Board members were left with the task to identify how to build partnerships that connect schools with the community. The coalition is planning for their next meeting to compile brainstormed ideas and form a group that provides a county-wide group that promotes student development while supporting the community.
In other news, Wiertzema announced to the coalition that Minnesota’s House and Senate have each passed the state’s Tobacco 21 law and is now on its way to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz. T21 changes the legal age to purchase tobacco and related products from 18 to 21.
“We had huge bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate,” Jason McCoy, tobacco prevention coordinator for Partnership4Health, said. “It’s now off to Gov. Walz, who has always been a supporter of T21, so we predict that we will see that signed into law really soon. We should see a statewide T21 really quickly. It’s going to mirror what we have passed in Breckenridge and in Wilkin County. We did a really good job of what we passed locally so there shouldn’t be any changes we need. It will just expand out from us so we won’t be a little island in the storm.”
